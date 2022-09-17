Leicester City are set to drop their asking price for Youri Tielemans because of his contractual situation, boosting Arsenal's hopes of signing the midfielder (The Sun).

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to bring long-term target Antony to Old Trafford in the next nine days (Daily Express).

French side Nice are in talks with Arsenal over a deal to sign Nicolas Pepe on a season-long loan just three years after the Ivory Coast forward joined for a club-record fee of £72m (The Guardian).

West Ham have made an improved £9.2m offer for Club Brugge captain Hans Vanaken on Tuesday, though it still isn't enough for Brugge (Daily Mail).

Chelsea are yet to meet Barcelona's valuation of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but expect to be able to wrap up a deal quickly once that happens with personal terms already agreed (Daily Mail).

As many as nine Manchester United players could leave Old Trafford in the next 10 days as Erik ten Hag continues to wield the axe (The Sun). It is being reported by the Daily Telegraph that Brandon Williams, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are three of those who could be set to leave.

Chelsea have ended their interest in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana after a third bid was rejected by their Premier League rivals (The Sun).

Tottenham remain interested in Wolves winger Adama Traore as Antonio Conte looks to add one more attacking option to his squad (Daily Express).