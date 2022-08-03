The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including the latest on Manchester United's striker hunt.

Manchester United are weighing up a £45m move for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha (Daily Mail). United are also battling Chelsea to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (The Sun). However, they face a "huge challenge" to convince Aubameyang to choose a move from Barcelona to Old Trafford (Daily Star). Erik ten Hag has shifted his stance on Cristiano Ronaldo's request to exit Manchester United and is open to selling the Portugal international in the transfer window (The Times).

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to loan out Hannibal Mejbri to a Sky Bet Championship club on a season-long deal, with Birmingham City leading the race to get the Tunisian teen (Daily Mail). The long-running saga of Manchester United's summer pursuit of Frenkie de Jong may have hit its final snag, with a report in Holland claiming the club's offer to Barcelona has expired (Daily Mail). Manchester United's players have sent an SOS to the club's hierarchy to make the signings they need to recover from their disastrous start to the season (Daily Mirror).

Chelsea have made a £45m approach for Anthony Gordon. Though his club Everton do not want to sell the prize asset they have developed through the academy, there is an awareness he now wants to leave (Daily Mirror). The Blues are ready to increase their offer for Gordon as Everton's stance that the winger is not for sale comes under severe test (The Times). Everton are ready to ramp up their efforts to sign Billy Gilmour as Chelsea look to make another bid for Gordon before the end of the transfer window (Daily Star). Chelsea are also close to winning the race to sign Internazionale's highly-rated midfielder Cesare Casadei (The Guardian). The club's new owners are ready to show their faith in head coach Thomas Tuchel by handing him a two-year contract extension (The Sun). Tuchel and Spurs boss Antonio Conte were the only two managers to miss the pre-season refereeing briefing laid on for them by the PGMOL (Daily Telegraph). Marcos Alonso has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, according to reports (The Sun).

Callum Hudson-Odoi was pulled out of a game for Chelsea U21s on Monday night with a loan move to Newcastle United potentially on the cards (The Sun). Ross Barkley is facing a big call over his future as the Premier League club attempt to offload the England cap amid links with Celtic (Daily Record). Nottingham Forest's incredible summer of spending could continue beyond the addition of Houssem Aouar after reports emerged of a £17m offer for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow (The Sun). Watford players "openly celebrated" Emmanuel Dennis' departure to Forest, according to reports (The Sun). Crystal Palace are among the Premier League clubs pursuing the Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo but will probably need to stump up at least £15m to secure a deal before the end of this transfer window (The Guardian). Jurgen Klopp has escalated his war of words with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin after being told to stop complaining about the increasingly demanding workload on top-level footballers (Daily Mirror).