Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow (The Sun).

Manchester United are among a number of clubs weighing up a move for Brighton star Moises Caicedo this summer (Daily Mirror).

One United target is back in the news, as Rafael van der Vaart hit out at Barcelona's treatment of Frenkie de Jong, calling for the club to be 'punished' for their actions (Daily Mail).

Barcelona boss Xavi has asked the club to re-sign Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports (The Sun).

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has made it clear that he wants to stay at Barcelona this summer, according to reports (Daily Mirror).

Bernardo Silva is reportedly planning to view houses in Barcelona this week amid growing speculation that he could leave Manchester City (Daily Express).

Ilkay Gundogan is now Manchester City's captain, taking over from Fernandinho after the Brazilian's summer departure, with Kevin De Bruyne elected as his deputy (Daily Mirror).