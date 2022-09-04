The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including Manchester City's pursuit of a left back.
Manchester City are plotting a late swoop to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer following Oleksandr Zinchenko's move to the Emirates Stadium (Daily Mirror).
Southampton stars have reportedly become disillusioned with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and were surprised he was not axed in the summer (Daily Mail).
Ralf Rangnick has suggested that Sasa Kalajdzic should reject a move to Manchester United (Daily Star).
Paris Saint-Germain officials met the agent of Marcus Rashford last week as they attempted to gauge whether he is willing to leave Manchester United (The Times).
The Premier League is being urged to take "rapid action" to help combat climate change as clubs brace themselves to play at the height of the UK's second heatwave of the summer this weekend (Daily Mirror).
Tottenham will trigger their option to sign Cristian Romero on a permanent deal this month in a deal worth £46.5m (Daily Telegraph).
Chelsea are reportedly interested in a swap deal that would see Christian Pulisic go to Roma - and see Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo head the other way (The Sun).
Marseille have reportedly made contact with Manchester United over a loan deal for Eric Bailly (The Sun).
Juventus are edging closer to the capture of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay as the Catalan giants continue their mad rush of attempting to register their summer signings ahead of the new campaign (Daily Mail).
West Ham United are embroiled in a row with their landlord over beer prices after fans expressed anger at paying £7.30 for a pint at the London Stadium (The Times).
Chelsea's hopes of signing Wesley Fofana have received a boost after Brendan Rodgers suggested the centre-back could leave Leicester City this summer - but Barcelona are determined to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, another target for the London club (The Times).
Tottenham are in advanced talks to sign Memphis Depay on a free transfer from Barcelona, according to reports (The Sun).
Everton have made a move to sign Southampton striker Che Adams (Daily Mail).
Manchester City are interested in signing Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi as they attempt to solve their left-back issues (Daily Mail).
Hakim Ziyech is reportedly ready to accept a wage cut in order to seal a move to AC Milan (The Sun).
West Ham are threatening to sue the owners of the London Stadium if there is no cut in beer prices before the next home game (Daily Mail).
Nottingham Forest are confident of signing the Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis for a fee of up to £25m (The Times).
