Manchester City are plotting a late swoop to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer following Oleksandr Zinchenko's move to the Emirates Stadium (Daily Mirror).

Southampton stars have reportedly become disillusioned with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and were surprised he was not axed in the summer (Daily Mail).

Ralf Rangnick has suggested that Sasa Kalajdzic should reject a move to Manchester United (Daily Star).

Paris Saint-Germain officials met the agent of Marcus Rashford last week as they attempted to gauge whether he is willing to leave Manchester United (The Times).

The Premier League is being urged to take "rapid action" to help combat climate change as clubs brace themselves to play at the height of the UK's second heatwave of the summer this weekend (Daily Mirror).

Tottenham will trigger their option to sign Cristian Romero on a permanent deal this month in a deal worth £46.5m (Daily Telegraph).

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a swap deal that would see Christian Pulisic go to Roma - and see Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo head the other way (The Sun).

Marseille have reportedly made contact with Manchester United over a loan deal for Eric Bailly (The Sun).