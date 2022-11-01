Chelsea are close to signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, with the decision now in the midfielder's hands (Times).

His arrival could trigger a loan return to Crystal Palace for Conor Gallagher (Mail).

Marcos Alonso will finally join Barcelona for £6.5m this week but they could lose Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie for nothing if they don't register them before the weekend (Sun, Mail).

Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher was at The Hawthorns on Monday scouting Ismaila Sarr when the Watford man scored from his own half, but they look set to miss out to Leeds in the race for his signature (Mail, Sun).

United bosses will discuss the terms of Adrien Rabiot's potential move to Old Trafford with his mother on Thursday (Sun).

Meanwhile PSV won't sell Cody Gakpo to United until Champions League qualifying ends on August 24, no matter the bid (Times).

It's emerged Ralf Rangnick identified five targets Manchester United should sign this summer - two have joined City and United approached none of them (Sun).

The club also missed out on Timo Werner this summer according to reports, as he chose to return to RB Leipzig instead (Express).

Arsenal are closing in on a £33m deal for Villarreal midfielder Yeremy Pino (Mirror) but they need to have a mass squad clearout to fund the deal, with Pablo Mari and Alex Runarsson on the verge of exits (Telegraph).

The Gunners are also interested in Porto forward Pepe and Juventus outcast Arthur Melo (Sun, Express).

Newcastle have asked the 'big six' clubs to let them know of any players they want to sell as the Magpies look to improve their squad late in the window (Mail).

Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta is also an option for Eddie Howe as he would cost just £18m (Express).

Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks and Sergio Reguilon are among the players who could leave Tottenham either permanently or on loan (Sun).

Tottenham are moving on to a new target after Roma boss Jose Mourinho blocked their move for Nicolo Zaniolo (Mail, Express)

Willian will soon be a free agent after he agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians (Mail).

Harvey Elliott is set to sign a new Liverpool contract to 2026 (Mail).

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has admitted his future is uncertain as Barcelona try to sign him (Sun).

Everton are in talks with Stade Rennes over a deal for Guinea international striker Serhou Guirassy but have missed out on Idrissa Gana Gueye. They're instead moving for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara (Mail, Mirror).

West Ham are close to a deal for Stuttgart's Borna Sosa but Everton have rejected a loan offer for defender Michael Keane (both Sun).

The Hammer have also increased their offer to PSG defender Thilo Kehrer (Mail).

Nottingham Forest are closing in on Atalanta and Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler but Lyon have rejected a bid from them for Houssem Aouar (both Mail).