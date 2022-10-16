PSG are rivalling Chelsea to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, meanwhile Inter Milan want £12m for Blues target Cesare Casadei (both Mail).

Manchester United continue to be linked with a host of arrivals and departures, with Monaco chasing Eric Bailly (Mail), United reportedly offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata (Daily Mirror) and Javier Hernandez offering to play for free if he could return to Old Trafford (Mirror).

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, squad morale is being hit by the ongoing transfer saga at the club according to The Sun.

Manchester City are set to sign left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht and claim it's untrue that they've accepted a £46m bid for Bernardo Silva from Barcelona (Guardian, Mail).

Arsenal are trying to cancel Hector Bellerin's contract so he can join Real Betis on a free transfer (Mail).

Tottenham want to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma but are insisting on have two clauses in any deal for the midfielder. Meanwhile, Bryan Gil looks set to return to Villarreal on loan (Express, Times).

Matheus Nunes is ready to shun interest from other clubs and wait until next summer to make a dream move to Liverpool (Express).

Nottingham Forest appear to have missed out on Real Betis full-back Alex Moreno and now want Villarreal's Pervis Estupinan (Mail).

West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt could be set to join Middlesbrough (Mail).

Celtic, Leeds and Newcastle all want to sign Marseille's £15m forward Bamba Dieng. Newcastle are also chasing Benfica striker, and PSG target, Goncalo Ramos (both Express).