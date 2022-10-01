Manchester United are considering a move for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they step up their pursuit of a midfielder continues (Daily Telegraph).

Fellow Serie A midfielder and Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot's move has also reached the discussion of personal terms. However, the player's mother and agent are only willing to hold talks with United football director John Murtough as opposed to any other intermediaries (Daily Mirror).

The Red Devils are also on the hunt for a striker with Austrian target man Sasa Kalajdzic being the subject of interest for many Premier League clubs, United being one of them, alongside Chelsea and Everton (Daily Mail).

Fellow Austrian, Marko Arnautovic is also a target for the Manchester club with the player's agent confirming United's interest in his client (The Sun).

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo was absent yet again in their behind-closed-doors friendly with Halifax Town (The Sun).

Chelsea could be informed this week if they have a chance to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona with the club light on striking options (Daily Telegraph).

The Blues have been prioritising their focus on their attempts to sign Leicester City's French defender Wesley Fofana (Daily Telegraph).

Arsenal and Liverpool could both be engaged in a battle to acquire the services of Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham have approached AS Roma with a loan offer with an obligation to buy for £20m for winger Nicolo Zaniolo but it has been rejected (The Times).

Wolves have opened talks with Barcelona over the signing of wonderkid Nico Gonzales (Daily Mail).

After a manic window so far Burnley are looking to continue their rebuild with an interest in Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg who was included in their squad for their Premier League opener at the weekend (Daily Mirror).

Newcastle have been dealt a blow in their ambitions of signing James Maddison after Leicester informed the Magpies that the midfielder is not available for less than £60m (The Independent).

Nottingham Forest have also been dealt a big blow in their attempts to sign a wingback after Real Betis' Alex Moreno rejected a £9m switch to the club (Daily Mail).

Ex-Manchester City and Blackburn midfielder Jacob Davenport has been informed he will not be offered a contract by Hearts following a week on trial with the club (Scottish Sun).