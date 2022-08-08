Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'appreciates' PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is also linked to Arsenal and Leeds (The Sun).

United, Chelsea and Everton target Sasa Kalajdzic has demanded clarity over his future from current club VFB Stuttgart (Daily Mail).

The Old Trafford club and West Ham have been snubbed by PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who has instead extended his current deal with the Dutch side until 2027 (The Sun).

Manchester United are preparing a firm offer for RB Salzburg's exciting young striker Benjamin Sesko, who is expected to cost in the region of £40m (Daily Express).

Barcelona have confirmed De Jong has received offers to leave the Nou Camp but president Joan Laporta insists the club want him to stay (Daily Mirror).

De Jong has no plans to accept a pay cut at Barcelona even though that decision could speed up his exit from a club he appears to want to stay at (Daily Express).

Barcelona "hope" to sign Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso by Monday - with Sergino Dest possibly going the other way (Daily Mirror).

Liverpool are keen on a swap deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, with either Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita going the other way (The Sun).

The Reds are keeping tabs on AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer as they look for additional midfield options (Daily Express).