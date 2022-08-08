The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including the latest on PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'appreciates' PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is also linked to Arsenal and Leeds (The Sun).
United, Chelsea and Everton target Sasa Kalajdzic has demanded clarity over his future from current club VFB Stuttgart (Daily Mail).
The Old Trafford club and West Ham have been snubbed by PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who has instead extended his current deal with the Dutch side until 2027 (The Sun).
Manchester United are preparing a firm offer for RB Salzburg's exciting young striker Benjamin Sesko, who is expected to cost in the region of £40m (Daily Express).
Barcelona have confirmed De Jong has received offers to leave the Nou Camp but president Joan Laporta insists the club want him to stay (Daily Mirror).
De Jong has no plans to accept a pay cut at Barcelona even though that decision could speed up his exit from a club he appears to want to stay at (Daily Express).
Barcelona "hope" to sign Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso by Monday - with Sergino Dest possibly going the other way (Daily Mirror).
Liverpool are keen on a swap deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, with either Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita going the other way (The Sun).
The Reds are keeping tabs on AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer as they look for additional midfield options (Daily Express).
Callum Hudson-Odoi has told Chelsea he wants to leave the club, sparking a frenzy of interest from Leicester and Southampton (The Sun).
Celtic have been credited with an interest in signing Chelsea outcast Ross Barkley (Daily Record).
Chelsea forward Timo Werner is on the verge of a permanent return to RB Leipzig (Daily Mail).
Everton expect to complete the signing of Wolves and England defender Conor Coady this week (Daily Mail).
Argentina international Marcos Senesi is set for a £12.6m move to Bournemouth (The Sun).
Leeds have been unable to fulfil thousands of sales of their new away kit after shipping containers bringing them to the United Kingdom plunged into the sea (Daily Mail).
Wolves winger Pedro Neto could join Arsenal if boss Bruno Lage lands Goncalo Guedes (Daily Express).
Tottenham are set to complete their seventh signing of the summer "in the coming days" with Destiny Udogie joining from Udinese, who will keep the teenage full-back on loan for a season (Daily Express).
Nottingham Forest are set to bring in former Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley on a part-time basis to help with their business arrangements (The Telegraph).