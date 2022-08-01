Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Friday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Cristiano Ronaldo, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella

By Sporting Life
08:51 · FRI August 05, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including Cristiano Ronaldo interesting a club from Brazil.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal (Daily Mirror).

Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away from Stamford Bridge - while young defender Levi Colwill is heading out on loan (Daily Mirror).

Chelsea's spending could reach £300m this summer with talks planned for big-name signings including Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong (Daily Telegraph).

Barcelona manager Xavi has shut down talk of Chelsea target Aubameyang leaving this summer (The Sun).

They are willing to meet Leicester's £85m valuation of Fofana - but may test the Foxes' resolve first (The Sun).

Marc Cucurella is one step away from joining Chelsea - with reports claiming the Brighton star has passed his medical (The Sun).

Brighton have reportedly told Chelsea-bound defender Cucurella to "stay away" from first-team training (Daily Star).

Betting guide image - USE THIS ONE (but delete caption)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the club's transfer business is not over (The Sun).

Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal to sign Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie (Daily Telegraph).

Bournemouth are on the brink of signing Barcelona's Neto (The Sun).

Wolves are prepared to listen to offers for Conor Coady if their captain feels he needs to leave the club to continue playing regular football (Daily Mail).

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down reports linking his club with a move for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Daily Express).

Barcelona's richest player Martin Braithwaite is refusing to leave the La Liga giants unless they fork out his £5m-a-year wages in full (Daily Star).

TRANSFER BLOG JAMES MADDISON

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS