Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal (Daily Mirror).

Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away from Stamford Bridge - while young defender Levi Colwill is heading out on loan (Daily Mirror).

Chelsea's spending could reach £300m this summer with talks planned for big-name signings including Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong (Daily Telegraph).

Barcelona manager Xavi has shut down talk of Chelsea target Aubameyang leaving this summer (The Sun).

They are willing to meet Leicester's £85m valuation of Fofana - but may test the Foxes' resolve first (The Sun).

Marc Cucurella is one step away from joining Chelsea - with reports claiming the Brighton star has passed his medical (The Sun).

Brighton have reportedly told Chelsea-bound defender Cucurella to "stay away" from first-team training (Daily Star).