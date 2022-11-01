Chelsea look to address their striker position woes with a shock move for former Arsenal forward, Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (The Sun).

The Londoners are also believed to be making a sensational move for fellow Barcelona player and teammate of Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong (Daily Mirror).

The Blues are still on the hunt for Wesley Fofana and are prepared to offer him a deal of £200,000-a-week for the defender with Chelsea are also keen on RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, alongside Manchester City (The Sun).

Despite Chelsea's attempts to bring in defensive reinforcements, club captain, Cesar Azpilicueta is set to stay at Stamford Bridge with new owner, Ted Boehly blocking his potential move to Barcelona (The Times).

Chelsea are set to join the race to sign highly-prized Brazilian teenager Endrick, who has been tipped as a superstar of the future (Daily Mail).

Nicolas Pepe could be one of up to eight players set to leave Arsenal this summer who need to leave to finance their summer spending (The Sun).

Nigel Winterburn has presented Youri Tielemans as a good option for the Gunners stating the Leicester midfielder would be the perfect signing for the Gunners (The Sun).

Manchester United have identified Barcelona's American full-back Sergino Dest as a replacement for Alex Telles who looks set to join Sevilla on loan (The Sun). However, the Telles deal will not include an option to buy (Daily Mirror).

Red Devils midfielder, Charlie Savage, son of Robbie, looks to be attracting a magnitude of offers from Sky Bet Championship clubs as well as League One sides (Dialy Mail).

Manchester United also continue to hunt for a striker with the latest name linked being Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic (Daily Mail).