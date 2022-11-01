The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including Chelsea's interest in a number of players.
Chelsea look to address their striker position woes with a shock move for former Arsenal forward, Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (The Sun).
The Londoners are also believed to be making a sensational move for fellow Barcelona player and teammate of Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong (Daily Mirror).
The Blues are still on the hunt for Wesley Fofana and are prepared to offer him a deal of £200,000-a-week for the defender with Chelsea are also keen on RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, alongside Manchester City (The Sun).
Despite Chelsea's attempts to bring in defensive reinforcements, club captain, Cesar Azpilicueta is set to stay at Stamford Bridge with new owner, Ted Boehly blocking his potential move to Barcelona (The Times).
Chelsea are set to join the race to sign highly-prized Brazilian teenager Endrick, who has been tipped as a superstar of the future (Daily Mail).
Nicolas Pepe could be one of up to eight players set to leave Arsenal this summer who need to leave to finance their summer spending (The Sun).
Nigel Winterburn has presented Youri Tielemans as a good option for the Gunners stating the Leicester midfielder would be the perfect signing for the Gunners (The Sun).
Manchester United have identified Barcelona's American full-back Sergino Dest as a replacement for Alex Telles who looks set to join Sevilla on loan (The Sun). However, the Telles deal will not include an option to buy (Daily Mirror).
Red Devils midfielder, Charlie Savage, son of Robbie, looks to be attracting a magnitude of offers from Sky Bet Championship clubs as well as League One sides (Dialy Mail).
Manchester United also continue to hunt for a striker with the latest name linked being Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic (Daily Mail).
Tottenham new boy, Ivan Perisic asked for permission from friend, and international teammate, Luka Modric before finalising his move to Spurs in late May (Daily Mirror).
Meanwhile, Antonio Conte still remains confident he can strengthen his squad even further with the addition of Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo (Daily Express).
Wolves have been given a boost in their hopes of retaining Ruben Neves this summer with the Portuguese midfielder now set to stay at Molineux (Daily Mirror).
Wolves are also in pursuit of Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo havinf made an enquiry about the availability of the South Korean international who is available on a cut-price fee (Daily Mail).
Everton have now entered the race to sign West Ham target and Lille midfielder Amadou Onana having now matched West Ham's £33.5 offer (Daily Mail).
Paris-Saint Germain have now reached an agreement for the signing of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches (The Sun).
Steve Cooper continues to look to bolster his squad ahead of his maiden Premier League season with him and Nottingham Forest trying to get a deal done for Dutch forward Jizz Hornkamp (The Athletic).
Leeds United are to step up their efforts to fill the Raphinha sized hole in their squad and have identified Arsenal and Liverpool targets as potential options (Daily Express).
Real Madrid made an attempt to sign Manchester City new boy and wonderkid Julian Alvarez, when the forward was just eleven years old. However, were blocked by FIFA regulations (Daily Star).
Bournemouth are set to sign Barcelona's Brazilian goalkeeper Neto with Scott Parker still looking to add more talent to his squad ahead of their Premier League return (Daily Telegraph).
Meanwhile in Scotland, Hibernian are making efforts to sign former fan favourite Martin Boyle back to the club. Aberdeen have also identified Fleetwood midfielder Shayden Morris as a target (Daily Record).