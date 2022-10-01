Chelsea are being linked with two Leicester stars as Thomas Tuchel continues his Stamford Bridge rebuild - with Wesley Fofana keen to join them (Daily Mirror) and Jamie Vardy on the radar of both the Blues and Manchester United (Daily Star).

Tuchel is also interested in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer but has been quoted £40m by Southampton for the England full-back (Daily Mail).

There will also be outgoings at Stamford Bridge with Everton linked with a loan move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja (The Athletic), while Monaco and Fulham vie for the signature of Blues defender Malang Sarr (Daily Mail).

Manchester City are to ward off any interest in Phil Foden by handing him a new £225,000-a-week long-term contract - and the Citizens are also keen on signing Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez this summer (Daily Mail).

West Ham are still tracking Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Díaz and are close to agreeing a deal to sign Maxwel Cornet, but they face competition for the Burnley forward from Everton, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest (The Guardian).

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag expects Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's long-mooted move to Old Trafford to be completed (Daily Mail) - but could bench wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo for the start of the Premier League season (Sun).