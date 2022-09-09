Manchester United are looking to ship six of their out-of-favour defenders before the transfer window closes in one month as new boss Erik ten Hag continues rebuilding his squad, with Sevilla interested in Alex Telles and Phil Jones in talks with DC United (Daily Mail).

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of setting a bad example after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Sunday's friendly with Rayo Vallecano, according to a Manchester United insider (Daily Mail).

United risk upsetting Ronaldo further with plans to replace him with Frenkie de Jong as the club's highest earning player this season (Daily Mirror).

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal cull is gathering pace as he looks to offload 11 players who were part of last week's pre-season tour of America - including former first team regulars Hector Bellerin, Nicolas Pepe, Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson (Daily Mail).

The Gunners are close to selling Torreira to Galatasaray and complete his long-awaited departure from the club, finally drawing to a close an error-strewn £129m spending spree (Daily Mirror).

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is poised to join Fulham after the clubs reached an agreement and personal terms were settled (The Guardian).

Kasper Schmeichel is closing on his move to Nice and is expected to undergo a medical over the next 48 hours after getting the blessing of manager Brendan Rodgers to seek a new challenge (Daily Mail).