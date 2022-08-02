Chelsea are reportedly hoping to "hijack" Manchester United's move for Frenkie de Jong and will attempt to send two players to Barcelona in part-exchange. The Blues could possibly offer current defensive duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta (Daily Mirror).

Juventus fans are fearful and left cursing their misfortune with the news of Paul Pogba's injury, with the French star picking up a serious-looking knock just a few days into the club's pre-season tour in the US (Daily Mail).

Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Wesley Fofana because Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race for the defender (The Sun).

Fulham have offers on the table for Chelsea's Malang Sarr and West Ham's Issa Diop. Fulham are believed to have offered both a loan and permanent offer to Chelsea for Sarr, while the Diop bid is thought to be worth £15m (The Athletic).

Manchester United have seen a second bid for Brazilian forward Antony turned down (Daily Mirror).

Chelsea have been rejected in their attempts to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol (The Sun).

Chelsea are simultaneously working on two blockbuster defensive deals reports indicate that Leicester City's Wesley Fofana and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries are both in the crosshairs as Thomas Tuchel bids to build a new back-line (Daily Express).

England's European Championship heroines will celebrate with fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. Up to 7,000 supporters will be able to attend the free event on a first-come-first-served basis from 11am (The Telegraph).