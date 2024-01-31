Transfer rumours and football gossip: Marcus Rashford, Dominic Solanke, Armando Broja and Jose Mourinho

Tottenham are said to be monitoring Conor Gallagher’s situation though. The midfielder has 17 months left on his contract and Chelsea are willing to listen to offers. (The Guardian).

Bournemouth’s frontman has netted 12 times in the Premier League this season but Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou says it's "unlikely" his side will make any more signings before the transfer window closes (The Athletic).

According to reports, Tottenham are considering a late swoop for Dominic Solanke (The Sun).

Rashford’s days at Old Trafford could be numbered as "his team-mates have grown tired of his selfish behaviour” (The Sun).

Wolves and Fulham are in competition to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea. Wolves were in pole position to secure the services of the striker but the Cottagers are planning to hijack the deal (The Sun).

Broja is Fulham boss Marco Silva’s number one target this window, so he is hoping a deal can be struck (Daily Telegraph).

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Noha Lemina on loan (The Athletic).

Despite interest from a number of top clubs, Aston Villa look likely to keep hold of Jacob Ramsey this month (Daily Mail).

Liverpool may move to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo in the summer after an impressive couple of performances in the League Cup semi final (Daily Mirror).

Nottingham Forest’s bid for Jack Butland has been rebuffed by Rangers (Daily Record).

Jose Mourinho could make a surprise move to Barcelona as the club's new manager (The Sun).

Manchester City prodigy Micah Hamilton is attacking interest in the loan market (The Sun).

Championship club Watford failed in their attempt to sign Hamilton on loan.

West Ham are moving to sign Etienne Kinkoue from Le Havre before Thursday's January transfer deadline day (The Sun).

The Hammers have also snubbed Crystal Palace’s interest in Ben Johnson (The Athletic).

Granada will try to sign Facundo Pellistri in a permanent transfer this summer if his loan to the Spanish club finally goes through (Daily Mail).

Sunderland are hopeful of signing Amad Diallo on loan, the winger is keen to return to the Stadium of Light after a successful spell there last season where he scored 13 goals (Daily Mirror).

Galatasaray are in talks to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric on a permanent deal (Daily Mirror).

Karim Benzema will be staying at Al Ittihad for the rest of the season (The Athletic).

Southampton are currently reluctant to allow Sekou Mara to leave on loan, despite interest from a number of clubs (The Athletic).

Hearts will have to wait in their attempt to tie down top scorer Lawrence Shankland on a new contract - despite going back in with a better offer (Daily Record).