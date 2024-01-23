With the season beyond its halfway stage, West Ham sit sixth in the Premier League table.

Having made history by lifting the Conference League last season, David Moyes' side topped their Europa League group to immediately progress to the quarter-final stage, meaning they can focus solely on the top-flight until April. Then why is it that things just don't seem quite right at the London Stadium? "It was probably the worst performance of the season," said Moyes after drawing at Sheffield United in their most recent league game.

It followed the Hammers being dumped out of the FA Cup by Sky Bet Championship side Bristol City and extended a winless run, though short, in all competitions to four matches. Victories at home at home to Manchester United and away to Arsenal either side of Christmas now seem like a distant memory. West Ham fans should savour those and brace themselves for more disappointment.

Toothless without duo

The potency of Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta has been the backbone for West Ham's form this season. It's therefore no surprise to see them stutter with the latter two absent. Paqueta could be out for up to two months with a calf injury, although the early exit of Ghana from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) sees Kudus return to the fold sooner than previously expected. Combined with Michail Antonio’s injury - who was West Ham's top goalscorer last season - it highlights the lack of attacking depth at Moyes' disposal. That quartet have combined to score 33 of the Hammers' 51 goals in all competitions this term.

Others not taking their chances

Danny Ings celebrates his last West Ham league goal - against Nottingham Forest in February 2023

Danny Ings started and failed to score against Sheffield United, meaning he has one goal in his last 36 matches for the Hammers. For someone brought in to provide competition in the forward area, and crucially deliver goals, it hasn't worked out. But he isn't the only out-of-form player. Pablo Fornals had a hand in nine goals last term taking his goal involvement tally to 42 across four seasons in England. Previously so reliable, he is yet to register one in 23 appearances this campaign.

West Ham are down to 10-men! 😳



Saïd Benrahma was sent off for this reaction 👇#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/9I41YMzbrz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 16, 2024

Add in the fact that Saïd Benrahma appears to be heading for the exit and the picture becomes clearer still. West Ham's depth is disappearing at a time when they need it most.

Phillips move a positive one One positive has been the signing of Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips on loan, adding depth to the central midfield area alongside fellow England international James Ward-Prowse, Edson Álvarez and Tomas Soucek. Moyes is a long time admirer of Phillips. He tried to sign the midfielder from Leeds six months before a move to Manchester City. At Elland Road, Marcelo Bielsa’s 4-1-4-1 system complemented Phillips' technical ability and physical strength. The same can be expected at the London Stadium where Moyes’ setup will benefit Phillips’ passing range and defensive output.

Not only does Phillips' presence give them a more solid base, it opens up the possibility of others playing to their strengths. Soucek's height has often been a problem for opponents and he's found the net eight times this season. Phillips' arrival could allow him to play in a more advanced position, occupying space behind the striker.

All on the forwards

While adding a player of Phillips' calibre to their ranks isn’t going to weaken the Hammers, the success of this campaign will hinge on the form of their frontmen. Those problems at one end of the pitch, primarily caused by availability issues and depth players failing to fire when given the chance, has severely impacted their capacity to compete on both the domestic and European fronts. The reuniting of their influential trio cannot come soon enough. But West Ham's season may simply have peaked already.