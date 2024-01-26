West Ham complete loan signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England international joins the club on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, with some reports indicating the potential for it to become permanent in the summer. "I’m really pleased to be here," he told West Ham's club website. "There’s always been a lot of speculation about me moving to West Ham, so I’m really excited to get going now.

"There’s so much to look forward to in the second half of the season for the club and I can’t wait to be part of it. "There’s an unbelievable group here and if I can come in and add the quality that I know I’m capable of, I’m sure we can give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about between now and the end of the season."

Phillips was a star for Leeds before making a £50million move to Manchester City in the summer of 2022. However, he failed to establish himself as a regular in Pep Guardiola's side. The midfielder has been capped 31 times by England and was a star in their run to the final of Euro 2020. He becomes West Ham's first signing of the January window.