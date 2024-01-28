Erik ten Hag: Marcus Rashford absence 'internal matter' after Belfast night club attendance

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag refused to go into detail on Marcus Rashford's absence from their squad to face Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round other than to say "he reported ill...it is an internal matter."
The England international, 26, was spotted in a Belfast night club on Thursday night before reporting himself too ill to train on Friday.
Ten Hag was quizzed about the situation before United's game at Newport on Sunday, with the Dutchman keen not to discuss the situation in detail.
"He reported ill," said Ten Hag when asked about Rashford not being named in the matchday squad.
When asked about the circumstances surrounding his trip to Belfast, the United boss was equally curt.
"Internal matter. I deal with it. Internal matter. End of point."
It is not the first time Rashford has been on the wrong side of Ten Hag, with the United forward left on the bench away to Wolves last season after reporting late for a team meeting.
He came off the bench with it goalless, scoring to secure a 1-0 win.
Earlier this season, Ten Hag also described Rashford's behaviour as "unacceptable" when he held a birthday party at a well-known Manchester night club only a few hours after United had lost 3-0 at home to rivals in City.
