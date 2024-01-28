Erik ten Hag: Marcus Rashford absence 'internal matter' after Belfast night club attendance

The England international, 26, was spotted in a Belfast night club on Thursday night before reporting himself too ill to train on Friday.

Ten Hag was quizzed about the situation before United's game at Newport on Sunday, with the Dutchman keen not to discuss the situation in detail.

"He reported ill," said Ten Hag when asked about Rashford not being named in the matchday squad.

When asked about the circumstances surrounding his trip to Belfast, the United boss was equally curt.

"Internal matter. I deal with it. Internal matter. End of point."