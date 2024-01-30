Sporting Life
Transfer rumours and football gossip: Conor Gallagher, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Kieran Trippier, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

By Sporting Life
11:13 · TUE January 30, 2024

Chelsea’s attempts to tout England international and academy product Conor Gallagher are proving unsuccessful (Daily Mail).

Tottenham are admirers of Gallagher but would have to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg if they sign the 23-year-old. This was made tricky as Hojbjerg’s lawyer said the Dane has no intention of leaving North London (The Times).

After Bayern Munich’s failed attempt to sign Kieran Trippier, the full back insists he is committed to remaining at St James’ Park (The Independent).

Manchester United are keen to offload embattled winger Jadon Sancho in a permanent deal this summer (The Independent).

Financial fair play restrictions will prevent Man Utd from making any moves in the January transfer window says Erik ten Hag (The Independent).

Leicester City have fended off interest from Brighton for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as the midfielder wants to stay at the club (Daily Mail).

Tosin Adarabioyo impressed for Fulham against Liverpool in the League Cup semi final. The Reds are in the market for centre backs ahead of the summer (Daily Mail).

West Ham target Ibrahim Osman remains on the radar of rival Premier League sides as the window draws to a close (Daily Mail).

Portsmouth on the verge of signing Reading defender Tom McIntyre for £75,000 (Daily Mirror).

Rangers are locked in talks with Lens over a loan move for Colombian ace Oscar Cortes (Daily Record).

FOOTBALL TIPS