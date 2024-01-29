Transfer rumours and football gossip: Bruno Guimaraes, Michael Olise, Jonathan David, Jose Sa

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly confident about their chances of winning the race for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes. (Daily Mirror)
Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise is said to be favouring a move to Old Trafford, according to reports. (The Sun)
Unai Emery's Aston Villa have made another approach for Boro forward Morgan Rogers, reportedly in the region of £15m, including add-ons. (The Athletic)
Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande is reportedly being scouted by Arsenal, after the Gunners sent scouts to keep an eye on him at AFCON. (Daily Express)
Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier has admitted that whilst he was flattered by Bayern's interest in signing him, however, he did not "throw his toys out of the pram" over the Magpies blocking his move. (The Times)
Former Man Utd keeper David de Gea is reportedly ready to make his long-awaited comeback to football. (Daily Mirror)
Forest are said to be keen on a move for Wolves keeper Jose Sa. (The Sun)
Luton Town are nearing the signing of fullback Daiki Hashioka from Belgian side Sint-Truiden. (The Athletic)
Blackburn Rovers are said to be hopeful of making a move for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, meanwhile Ipswich Town are offering forward Sam Gallagher a three-year deal. (The Sun)
Big spending Chelsea have reportedly added Jonathan David to their list of number nine targets, in an attempt to bolster Mauricio Pochettino's frontline. (Daily Express)
Brentford are reportedly looking into a shock move to bring back Said Benrahma to the club from West Ham. (The Sun)
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to make further funds available for a big move in the January window - with the club aiming to land a new striker. (Daily Mirror)
