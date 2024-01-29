Transfer rumours and football gossip: Bruno Guimaraes, Michael Olise, Jonathan David, Jose Sa

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly confident about their chances of winning the race for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes. (Daily Mirror) Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise is said to be favouring a move to Old Trafford, according to reports. (The Sun) Unai Emery's Aston Villa have made another approach for Boro forward Morgan Rogers, reportedly in the region of £15m, including add-ons. (The Athletic) Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande is reportedly being scouted by Arsenal, after the Gunners sent scouts to keep an eye on him at AFCON. (Daily Express)

