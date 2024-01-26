Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ange Postecoglou, Kylian Mbappe, Callum Wilson

Ange Postecoglou is already rated as a dark horse to top Manchester City's list of potential successors to Pep Guardiola should the Spaniard decide to leave his post at the end of his current contract in the summer of 2025 (Daily Telegraph).

Kylian Mbappe reportedly faces a huge pay cut should he decide to finally leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid (Daily Mail).

Netherlands striker Brian Brobbey is the latest Ajax old boy Erik ten Hag wants to be reunited with at Manchester United (Daily Mirror).

Newcastle are ready to sell Callum Wilson for a cut-price £18m - putting Premier League rivals on red alert (The Sun).

Question marks have been raised over South Korea's draw with Malaysia as they avoided a showdown with Japan at the Asian Cup (Daily Star).

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil admits Wolves' transfer approach has become even more "careful" over the last week as the club shape their plans around finances (The Athletic).

Karim Benzema has been linked with a move to Chelsea, with recent reports suggesting he is ready to call time on his career in Saudi Arabia after just six months at Al Ittihad (Daily Express).

Brendan Rodgers has hammered home the message Matt O'Riley is not for sale during the January transfer window (Daily Record).