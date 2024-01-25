Manchester United have turned down the chance to land Karim Benzema due to what they claim are "exorbitant" sums involved in bringing the 36-year-old France striker, who earns £86m a year, to Old Trafford. (Sun)
But the Red Devils' hopes of offloading Anthony Martial in the January transfer window have been dashed by the news he will be out for 10 weeks due to a groin injury. (Times)
Across the north west, Liverpool have placed Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi at the top of their shopping list to replace Joel Matip. (Daily Mirror)
Chelsea hold a legitimate interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran and are considering making a surprise bid for the Colombia international before the closure of the January transfer window. (Telegraph)
La Liga side Atletico Madrid are prepared to shell out £20m to land midfielder Matt O'Riley from Celtic in the summer. (Daily Mail)
West Ham have seen a £16m bid for Ghana wonderkid Ibrahim Osman rejected by his club Nordsjaelland. (Sun)
Miguel Almiron is set to remain at Newcastle this month after telling the club he wished to stay at St James' Park. (Daily Mail)
But one player who could leave the Magpies is Jamaal Lascelles, with Turkish top-flight side Besiktas maintaining an interest in signing the defender. (Daily Mail)
Tottenham are reportedly not listening to offers from Barcelona for midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. (Daily Express)
Championship clubs are lining up for Liverpool's fringe stars this month, after Reds assistant boss Pep Lijnders said defenders Nat Phillips and Calvin Ramsay are likely to go out on loan in the last week of the transfer window. (Daily Mail)
Rangers have been credited with an interest in Ajax left-back Anass Salah-Eddine but they are likely to face competition from Serie A club Torino. (Daily Record)
Former Luton and Southampton boss Nathan Jones is a contender to take over at League One side Charlton Athletic. (Sun)
Crystal Palace are in talks with Blackburn Rovers over a move for midfielder Adam Wharton. (Daily Mail)
Sunderland are looking to push through deals to sign Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore and Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles. (Daily Mirror)
Marseille are providing competition for Nottingham Forest as they try to get a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Gio Reyna over the line. (Daily Mail)
Leeds United are seeking to sign Everton defender Ben Godfrey, who is also interesting Serie A side Genoa. (Daily Mail)
