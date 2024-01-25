But the Red Devils' hopes of offloading Anthony Martial in the January transfer window have been dashed by the news he will be out for 10 weeks due to a groin injury. (Times)

Across the north west, Liverpool have placed Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi at the top of their shopping list to replace Joel Matip. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea hold a legitimate interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran and are considering making a surprise bid for the Colombia international before the closure of the January transfer window. (Telegraph)

La Liga side Atletico Madrid are prepared to shell out £20m to land midfielder Matt O'Riley from Celtic in the summer. (Daily Mail)

West Ham have seen a £16m bid for Ghana wonderkid Ibrahim Osman rejected by his club Nordsjaelland. (Sun)

Miguel Almiron is set to remain at Newcastle this month after telling the club he wished to stay at St James' Park. (Daily Mail)

But one player who could leave the Magpies is Jamaal Lascelles, with Turkish top-flight side Besiktas maintaining an interest in signing the defender. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are reportedly not listening to offers from Barcelona for midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. (Daily Express)