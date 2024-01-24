Transfer rumours and football gossip: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro,

But United want to give Scott McTominay a new long-term contract (Sun).

Meanwhile, Sir Dave Brailsford will not give up his involvement with INEOS Grenadiers despite joining the United board (Mirror).

Middlesbrough and Aston Villa are close to agreeing a fee for Morgan Rogers to move to Villa Park for between £10m and £12m (Times).

Roy Hodgson will remain in charge of Crystal Palace for now after holding talks with chairman Steve Parish after their 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal, but it is believed he is close to an exit (Guardian).

Palace have also held talks with the Raine Group, who oversaw the sale of Manchester United, as criticism from supporters over their ownership continues (Mail).

Nottingham Forest are hopeful of completing loan moves for Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna and Ajax midfielder Carlos Borges, and have enquired about Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah (Mail, Sun).

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is now willing to sell Nuno Tavares as the Arsenal defender struggles for minutes on loan at Forest (Times).

Kalvin Phillips will have a medical at West Ham on Wednesday after they agreed loan deal with Manchester City (Times).

Tottenham, Aston Villa and Arsenal are all battling to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, but Bayern also have a buy-back clause in the deal which sent him to the Serie A club (Times).