Transfer rumours and football gossip: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro,

Al Nassr want to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United this month, with the Saudi Pro League club also preparing a bid for Casemiro after Cristiano Ronaldo encouraged the move (Mail, Telegraph).
But United want to give Scott McTominay a new long-term contract (Sun).
Meanwhile, Sir Dave Brailsford will not give up his involvement with INEOS Grenadiers despite joining the United board (Mirror).
Middlesbrough and Aston Villa are close to agreeing a fee for Morgan Rogers to move to Villa Park for between £10m and £12m (Times).
Roy Hodgson will remain in charge of Crystal Palace for now after holding talks with chairman Steve Parish after their 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal, but it is believed he is close to an exit (Guardian).
Palace have also held talks with the Raine Group, who oversaw the sale of Manchester United, as criticism from supporters over their ownership continues (Mail).
Nottingham Forest are hopeful of completing loan moves for Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna and Ajax midfielder Carlos Borges, and have enquired about Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah (Mail, Sun).
Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is now willing to sell Nuno Tavares as the Arsenal defender struggles for minutes on loan at Forest (Times).
Kalvin Phillips will have a medical at West Ham on Wednesday after they agreed loan deal with Manchester City (Times).
Tottenham, Aston Villa and Arsenal are all battling to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, but Bayern also have a buy-back clause in the deal which sent him to the Serie A club (Times).
Newcastle are close to signing teenage midfielder Alfie Harrison from Manchester City (Mail).
Victor Osimhen is likely to leave Napoli at the end of the season and has said he admires the Premier League (Sun).
Luton could sign veteran West Brom defender Kyle Bartley in a cut-price deal before the transfer window closes with his contract up in the summer (Telegraph).
Portsmouth are close to signing Wigan striker Callum Lang (Sun).
Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera is set to spend the rest of the season on loan at Villarreal (Sun).
Rangers want to sign Leicester defender Luke Thomas (Mail).
Sydney van Hooijdonk's dad Pierre thinks Bologna won’t sell this month amid interest in the striker from Celtic (Daily Record).
Celtic have rejected multiple loan offers for Israeli star Liel Abada (Scottish Sun).
Rocco Vata is expected to rejected offers from Serie A to sign a new deal with Celtic (Scottish Sun).
Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent is close to a loan move to Dinamo Zagreb (Daily Record).
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.