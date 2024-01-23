Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kalvin Phillips, Callum Wilson, Morgan Rodgers, Emmanuel Dennis

West Ham lead the race to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan (Daily Mail).

AC Milan want to sign Newcastle striker Callum Wilson on a permanent deal this month (Daily Mail). Real Madrid are keen on Manchester City youngster Yan Couto, who has impressed in his two seasons on loan in Spain at Girona where the Brazilian had a hand in 10 goals (The Sun). Genoa has put a £21m price tag on their striker Albert Gudmundsson following West Ham’s reportedly interest (Daily Mirror). Manchester United target Brian Brobbey has played down reports of a move to Old Trafford and confirmed he wants to stay at Ajax in the January transfer window (Daily Mail). The Red Devils have fended off interest from Inter Milan for Aaron Wan-Bissaka (The Sun).

Liverpool are set to enter competition with Atletico Madrid for the signature of Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss (Daily Mirror). Brighton have completed their deal to sign Adrian Mazilu and immediately loaned out the Romania winger to Vitesse Arnhem for the remainder of the season (The Sun). Wolves defender Jonny Otto is in talks to join Greek side PAOK Salonika (Daily Mirror). Aston Villa are persisting in their efforts to sign Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough (Daily Mirror).