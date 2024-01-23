Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kalvin Phillips, Callum Wilson, Morgan Rodgers, Emmanuel Dennis

West Ham lead the race to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan (Daily Mail).
AC Milan want to sign Newcastle striker Callum Wilson on a permanent deal this month (Daily Mail).
Real Madrid are keen on Manchester City youngster Yan Couto, who has impressed in his two seasons on loan in Spain at Girona where the Brazilian had a hand in 10 goals (The Sun).
Genoa has put a £21m price tag on their striker Albert Gudmundsson following West Ham’s reportedly interest (Daily Mirror).
Manchester United target Brian Brobbey has played down reports of a move to Old Trafford and confirmed he wants to stay at Ajax in the January transfer window (Daily Mail).
The Red Devils have fended off interest from Inter Milan for Aaron Wan-Bissaka (The Sun).
Liverpool are set to enter competition with Atletico Madrid for the signature of Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss (Daily Mirror).
Brighton have completed their deal to sign Adrian Mazilu and immediately loaned out the Romania winger to Vitesse Arnhem for the remainder of the season (The Sun).
Wolves defender Jonny Otto is in talks to join Greek side PAOK Salonika (Daily Mirror).
Aston Villa are persisting in their efforts to sign Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough (Daily Mirror).
Real Madrid are keen on Manchester City youngster Yan Couto, who has impressed in his two seasons on loan in Spain at Girona where the Brazilian had a hand in 10 goals (The Sun).
Despite signing centre back Radu Dragusin earlier this month, Tottenham continue to monitor Jarrad Branthwaite at Everton (Daily Mail).
Marseille are interested in signing Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares on loan but the deal is complicated as it requires assistance from his current loan club Nottingham Forest (Daily Mirror).
Emmanuel Dennis could be moving back to Watford on loan after the Hornets made a surprise move to try and re-sign the striker on loan from Nottingham Forest (Daily Mail).
Forest have also been approached by Sheffield United for defender Joe Worrall but snubbed the Blades initial offer (Daily Mail).
Burnley have opened talks with French club Montpellier over a deal to sign left-sided defender Maxime Esteve (Daily Mail).
Krasnodar striker Jhon Cordoba has attracted interest from Premier League club Fulham, Cordoba has netted 24 times over the last two seasons (Daily Mail).
Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs are monitoring the situation of Alex McCarthy. According to reports, the Saints stopper could be made available this month (The Sun).
Birmingham City have moved from Liverpool midfielder Mateusz Musalowski on loan (Daily Mail).
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.