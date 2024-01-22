Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jose Mourinho, Jhon Duran, Kieran Trippier, Emerson Royal

Former Chelsea, Man Utd and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly rejected a lucrative offer to manage Saudi side Al Shabab. (The Sun) Newcastle United are believed to have decided to block any attempts for both Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson this month. (Daily Telegraph) Meanwhile Bayern are reportedly expected to test the Magpies' resolve to keep Trippier this window. (The Guardian) Emerson Royal is believed to be a target for Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi side Al Nassr. (The Sun)

West Ham have reportedly rejected an offer from Aston Villa for backup striker Jhon Duran, the Hammers are looking to loan with an option to buy. (The Guardian) Chelsea winger Diego Moreira is set to return to the club after cutting short his loan spell with Lyon, who are targeting Everton's Arnaut Danjuma to replace the youngster. (Daily Mail) Manchester United have decided to loan out youngster Dan Gore this window, just over a year after he was involved in a training-ground mix-up with Anthony Martial. (Daily Mirror) Sheffield United are believed to be close to concluding a £2m move for Atletico Madrid keeper Ivo Grbic. (Daily Mail) Paper Talk: Friday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Ivan Toney is reportedly ready to stay at Brentford until the end of the season, heading into the final year of his Bees contract. (The Guardian) Villa have made an improved bid for Boro forward Morgan Rogers after two proposals were rejected by Michael Carrick's side. (Daily Mail) Rangers are reportedly closing in on a deal for Nordsjaelland starlet Mohamed Diomande. (Daily Record)