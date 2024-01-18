Transfer rumours and football gossip: Matthijs de Ligt, Kalvin Phillips, Goncelo Ramos, Kieffer Moore

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have joined a host of Premier League clubs monitoring Kalvin Phillips' situation at Manchester City (Daily Telegraph).

Clubs are waiting for City to drop the £7m loan fee they have put on the England International (The Guardian).

According to reports in France Paris Saint-Germain are looking to cash in on Goncelo Ramos. The frontman has only started eight league games since signing from Benfica in the summer for £55.8m (The Sun).

Chelsea have put a £50m price tag on Armenia striker Armando Broja. The Blues are willing to hear offers from potential suitors, which include Fulham, West Ham and Wolves (Daily Telegraph).

Napoli registered their interest in Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should the club make him available before the end of the month (Daily Telegraph). Hojbjerg has only made five Premier League appearances this term.

Real Sociedad winger Andrer Barrentxea is attracting interest from North London with both Arsenal and Tottenham interested in the Spanish U21 international (The Sun).

Fulham have registered an interest in Chelsea centre back Trevoh Chalobah (Daily Mail).

Jose Mourinho’s agent has touted the manager to become Xavi’s replacement at Barcelona (Daily Mail).

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo appears to have quashed rumours of a loan move to Championship side Middlesbrough (Daily Mirror).

Granada are confident of securing Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign (The Athletic).

Despite registering an interest in former Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, Chelsea are unlikely to make an offer to current club Sporting Lisbon (Daily Mirror).

Jordan Henderson is set to become Ajax’s highest earner following his switch from Al Ettifaq. According to reports, the midfielder won’t earn a cent from his six-month spell in Saudi Arabia (Daily Mirror).

Kieffer Moore is attracting loan interest from the Championship. Bournemouth have received offers from Ipswich Town and Sunderland but are yet to reach an agreement (The Athletic).

Sheffield Wednesday are going to have to move some current players on if they are going to be able to bring in striker Mika Biereth, who is currently on loan at Motherwell (Daily Record).