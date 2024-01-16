Kalvin Phillips next club odds: Crystal Palace favourites for midfielder

Crystal Palace are the new favourites to complete the signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window.

Having previously been 33/1 outsiders in early January, a move to Selhurst Park is now priced at 11/10. It comes after Palace boss Roy Hodgson revealed that he would welcome a loan move for the England international. Why is Phillips an England star but Man City flop? "He’s a good player," he told his recent press conference. "I would like to think that if Kalvin Phillips is available and a possibility for the club – once again, there will be financial restrictions, who knows whether the club feels they will be able to afford that – but if you’re talking about the level of player, I don’t feel there will be many managers who would not say ‘yeah, we will be really happy to have him come to the club’.

Kalvin Phillips - to sign for before 3rd February 2024 (odds via Sky Bet) Crystal Palace - 11/10

Newcastle - 6/4

West Ham - 6/1

Juventus - 8/1

PSG - 20/1

Tottenham - 20/1 Odds correct at 1545 GMT (16/01/24)

"As far as I’m concerned, it’s a name that’s out there," Hodgson continued. "All we know, like most other clubs, is that there is a possibility that Manchester City will either sell him or loan him." "If they are purely going to sell him, then I don’t think we will be in the market. If they’re going to loan him, I would like to think that we could possibly put our hand up and push ourselves forward. “What we could then of course offer is the chance to play regular football in the Premier League in the build-up to what will be a very important summer for England and for him."

"We can offer the chance to play regular football in the premiership"👀



Roy Hodgson throws Crystal Palace's hat firmly into the ring for Kalvin Phillips 🧢 pic.twitter.com/PmEbPIziLB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 16, 2024

Palace have seen a quiet January so far, with young centre-back Sean Grehan's loan move to Carlisle the only bit of activity to have taken place. Newcastle were the previous favourites for Phillips' signature, but they have since drifted to 6/4 with reports indicating they are finding a deal with his current club too difficult to do. Juventus have also held top spot at one stage, yet a drift to 8/1 strongly suggests a switch to Serie A is now unlikely.