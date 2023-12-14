Kalvin Phillips next club odds: Newcastle backed to complete signing

Newcastle have been backed to complete the signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window.

Eddie Howe's side were well beaten 4-2 by Liverpool on Monday night, with their opponents racking up a staggering number of chances. Why is Phillips an England star but Man City flop? The Reds' 7.11 xG was the highest recorded Premier League total - that coming from 34 shots of which 15 were on target. Newcastle were 2/1 in the market in mid-December, but have since seen their price halved into even money with the side ninth in the Premier League table.

Odds to sign Kalvin Phillips before February 3 (via Sky Bet) Juventus - 10/11

Newcastle - 1/1

Tottenham - 20/1

Aston Villa - 25/1

Liverpool - 33/1

Arsenal - 40/1

West Ham - 40/1 Odds correct 0830 GMT (02/01/24)

Despite that movement, Italian giants Juventus remain the favourites in the market. The side currently sat second in the Serie A table, have been backed into an odds-on price to complete a move this month having been 5/4 in mid-December. The England international scored his first City goal in his 30th appearance by converting a penalty in their 3-2 win over Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League last month.

Kalvin Phillips could be on the move in January

It was only his sixth start for the club since joining from Leeds for £45m in the summer of 2022. Guardiola recently publicly apologised for the lack of opportunities he has given Phillips, praising the 28-year-old's professional, positive attitude. "I don't know what is going to happen [in January]," said Guardiola after victory over Red Star. "Now he is here and hopefully he can help us."