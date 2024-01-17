Transfer rumours and football gossip: Levi Colwill, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Viktor Gyokeres, Joao Neves

Former Blues boss Jose Mourinho, who has been sacked by Roma after a two-and-a-half-year stint at the Serie A club, could already be lined up with a new role with his native Portugal's national side. (Sun)

In addition to their interest in Gyokeres, Chelsea are also considering a surprise move for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran. (Sun)

The Blues have been offered former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as well as Roberto Firmino and Karim Benzema from the Saudi Pro League - and are also looking at Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters. (Daily Express)

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had a £73m offer for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres rejected (Daily Mail).

Wolves are considering a move for Blues forward Armando Broja, whose future at Stamford Bridge is likely to hinge on whether Chelsea sign a striker this month. (Guardian)

Manchester United have been linked with Matthijs de Ligt and Ronald Araujo as Erik ten Hag looks to overhaul his defensive options, with the Dutchman reportedly "very interested" in reuniting with De Ligt, whom he managed at Ajax. (Daily Mail)

But the Red Devils' interest in Portuguese teenager Joao Neves has hit a hurdle after Benfica released a statement denying they have held talks with Manchester United over the potential transfer of the 19-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Facundo Pellistri could be the next Manchester United player to go out on loan with Granada joining Dutch clubs PSV Eindhoven and NEC Nijmegen in showing interest - but the Red Devils want to keep Amad Diallo despite a loan request from Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are reportedly willing to ship Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to his former club Crystal Palace in order to capture Eagles winger Michael Olise in a swap deal. (Daily Star)

Palace boss Roy Hodgson, meanwhile, has confirmed the Eagles' loan interest in Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Sun)

West Ham have rejected an initial approach from Marseille for out-of-favour winger Said Benrahma with boss David Moyes looking to make attacking signings in January rather than sanction departures. (Evening Standard)

The £500m proposed takeover of crisis club Everton by 777 Partners is almost certainly dead in the water. (Sun)

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares is emerging as a serious January target for Besiktas. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are planning a swoop for Atalanta's Brazilian defensive midfielder Ederson. (Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered Kylian Mbappe a mouthwatering new contract worth €100m (£86.15m) per season in an attempt to keep him at Parc des Princes. (Daily Mirror).

Brentford are close to agreeing a six-month loan deal to sign Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon. (Evening Standard)

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is wanted by West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Brentford - while the Bhoys are hoping to seal a loan switch for Liverpool left-back Owen Beck. (Daily Record)