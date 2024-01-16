Jose Mourinho next club odds: Newcastle favourites after Roma sacking

The 'Special One' was sacked by Roma on Tuesday after more than two and a half years in charge - with the club sitting ninth in the Serie A table.

Saudi-owned Newcastle United have been installed as the surprise early 3/1 front-runners to be the 60-year-old's next club.

While Eddie Howe appears to retain confidence at St James' Park, the Magpies have lost eight of their past 10 matches, exiting the Champions League and Carabao Cup as well as languishing 10th in the Premier League.

Mourinho, who has won multiple European and domestic cups and league titles with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma, is also available at 4/1 to take over at any Saudi Pro League club next.