Roma boss Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho next club odds: Newcastle favourites after Roma sacking

By Sporting Life
11:43 · TUE January 16, 2024

One way or another, it appears that Saudi Arabia could be Jose Mourinho's next paymasters.

The 'Special One' was sacked by Roma on Tuesday after more than two and a half years in charge - with the club sitting ninth in the Serie A table.

Saudi-owned Newcastle United have been installed as the surprise early 3/1 front-runners to be the 60-year-old's next club.

While Eddie Howe appears to retain confidence at St James' Park, the Magpies have lost eight of their past 10 matches, exiting the Champions League and Carabao Cup as well as languishing 10th in the Premier League.

Mourinho, who has won multiple European and domestic cups and league titles with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma, is also available at 4/1 to take over at any Saudi Pro League club next.

Jose Mourinho next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Newcastle - 3/1
  • Any Saudi Pro League side - 4/1
  • Portugal national team - 5/1
  • Any MLS side - 6/1
  • Porto - 7/1
  • Crystal Palace - 8/1
  • Benfica - 12/1
  • England national team - 12/1
  • Sporting Lisbon - 12/1
  • Bar - 16/1

Odds correct 1120 GMT (16/01/24)

The bookmakers also believe the Portuguese may be tempted by a romantic return to his homeland, either as manager of the national team or with first club Porto. Their main rivals Benfica and Sporting Lisbon also feature high in the betting.

A job at any Major League Soccer side is the 6/1 fourth favourite in the market while you can get 8s om him potentially succeeding Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace - and 12/1 on the England job being his next role.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS