Transfer rumours and football gossip: Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Caoimhin Kelleher, Bruno Guimaraes

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring developments with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes amid the north-east club's Financial Fair Play concerns. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United have been rocked by news Joelinton is expected to miss the rest of the season with injury but the club's move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is still off as it stands. (Daily Telegraph)

Celtic are one of many clubs interested in a summer move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, according to sources in Scotland. (Daily Mail)

The Blues' Premier League rivals Manchester United, however, have ruled out a move for former Real Madrid forward Benzema to help solve their own goalscoring crisis. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa are in talks to sign right back Kosta Nedeljkovic from Red Star Belgrade. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal reportedly do not have the transfer funds to meet Getafe striker Borja Mayoral's release clause this month. (Daily Express)

Crystal Palace are chasing Colombia international right-back Daniel Munoz and are trying to pull off a shock deal. (Sun)

Inter Milan have joined city rivals AC by expressing interest in Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo. (Daily Mail)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and his recruitment team have put another striker in their January sights to take the strain off Kyogo Furuhashi. (Daily Record)

Across, Glasgow, Rangers recently made an approach for a highly-rated Argentinian winger Luca Langoni of Boca Juniors, it has been claimed. (Scottish Sun)

Everton and Nottingham Forest face minimum six-point deductions this season after being accused of breaching Premier League financial rules. (Sun)

Ian Maatsen has a £35m release clause in his Chelsea contract, which the club are expected to demand is met for him to leave permanently in the summer. (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham would want a fee for defender Ben Johnson as the full-back attracts enquiries from rival clubs. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil has reportedly requested that the club arrange a permanent buy option if he leaves on another loan deal this month. (Daily Express)

Hapoel Tel Aviv want to end Or Dadia's frustrating stint at Aberdeen while the Dons could face a real fight to keep Duk amid interest from two top leagues. (Daily Record)

Hearts have offered Lawrence Shankland a lucrative new contract which would make him the highest-paid player at Tynecastle in more than a decade. (Edinburgh Evening News)