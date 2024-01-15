Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jordan Henderson, Nottingham Forest, Everton

Jordan Henderson is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for the rest of the season as Al Ettifaq are unlikely to consider letting him move in January (Daily Mail). Nottingham Forest and Everton are braced to finally learn their fate on new Premier League charges amid mounting fears both could be in breach of financial regulations (Daily Telegraph). Hannibal Mejbri may have donned a Manchester United shirt for the last time after reportedly agreeing a loan move to Spanish side Sevilla (The Sun). Jurgen Klopp has identified Sunderland's Anthony Patterson as a potential replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher should the Liverpool goalkeeper leave the club in the summer (Daily Mirror).

Chelsea have sent an executive to Brazil to complete the signing of Estevao Willian, according to reports (The Sun). All eyes will be on Westminster on Monday when Premier League boss Richard Masters and his EFL counterpart Rick Parry are due to be grilled by a select committee on the lack of a deal for the redistribution of funds in football (Daily Mail). Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder fancies signing Bournemouth star Chris Mepham (The Sun). Brighton have completed the signing of Argentine wonder kid Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors (Daily Telegraph). Paper Talk: Friday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hopeful his deal to purchase a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United will be official by mid-February (The Athletic). Chelsea have reportedly added Manchester United defender Luke Shaw to their shortlist and have discussed him as a potential January signing (Daily Express). Jacob Ramsey is set to undergo a scan on a hamstring problem after missing Aston Villa's draw with Everton on Sunday (The Athletic) Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Ryan Kent as the former Rangers boss looks to reunite with the winger (Daily Record).