Transfer rumours and football gossip: Brian Brobbey, Joshua Zirkzee, Martin Zubimendi

Erik ten Hag is keeping tabs on Ajax striker Brian Brobbey as Manchester United begin to plan their summer transfer window (Daily Mirror). Arsenal are admirers of Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee and are keeping a close eye on the striker as they consider potential targets who could strengthen Mikel Arteta's attack (Daily Telegraph). It's also reported that the Gunners are willing to trigger the £50m release clause of Martin Zubimendi, reports suggest (The Sun). Chelsea have drawn up a five-man striker shortlist with Victor Osimhen their number one target, according to reports (The Sun).

Graham Potter remains the most talked about name in football circles as the favourite to become the next Manchester United manager should the club decide to move on from Erik ten Hag (Daily Mirror). Mikel Arteta will reportedly knock back approaches for Eddie Nketiah this January despite Crystal Palace's willingness to pay around £30m for the Arsenal striker (Daily Express). Leeds United are interested in a January loan deal for West Ham defender Ben Johnson (The Athletic). Fenerbahce have signed former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci (The Athletic). Paper Talk: Thursday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Fulham could rekindle their interest in signing Lazio defender Alessio Romagnoli this month (Daily Express). Frank Onyeka is wanted by Everton, Fulham and a number of clubs overseas, with the Nigeria midfielder expected to be allowed to leave Brentford this month on loan (The Guardian). West Ham United are tracking the prolific Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez - although the Dutch club are hoping to fend off interest until the summer (The Times).