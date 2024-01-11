Transfer rumours and football gossip: Dominic Solanke, Mauricio Pochettino, Conor Gallagher, Jack Clarke

Newcastle United have made an enquiry about Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke but have been told that the Cherries will not sell him this month. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal have made a £22m bid for Getafe's Spanish striker Borja Mayoral in a bid to solve their goalscoring problems. (Sun) Across London, Mauricio Pochettino's position as head coach of Chelsea is not expected to be put in any jeopardy while the club retain a realistic chance of qualifying for Europe. Staying in the capital, Tottenham Hotspur are pressing ahead with plans to try and buy a number eight with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher still top of the list. (Independent)

ALSO READ: Can Tottenham new boy Timo Werner write the comeback story nobody expected?

West Ham are desperately looking to sign a forward this month after injuries and the African Cup of Nations decimated their forward line - while they could also move for Chelsea utility man Trevoh Chalobah. (Sun) The Hammers are targeting Sunderland winger Jack Clarke and Ajax forward Steven Bergwijn further forward. (Daily Telegraph) But West Ham will have capital competition for Clarke's signature in the form of London rivals Crystal Palace and Brentford. (Evening Standard) Paper Talk: Wednesday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Manchester United could recall left-back Alvaro Fernadez from his loan spell at Granada as they try to cope with their latest injury crisis. (Sun) The Red Devils have failed with an attempted swap deal involving Facundo Pellistri for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand. (Daily Express) Eagle Football Holdings is exploring selling its 45 per cent stake in Crystal Palace. (Independent) Wolves are under no financial pressure to sell captain Max Kilman this month amid growing interest in the centre-back from West Ham. (Daily Mail)

Into the EFL for a minute and Watford are considering a loan deal for Udinese's Antonio Tikvic to add cover in central defence while Burton Albion have agreed a loan deal for Manchester United striker Joe Hugill. (Athletic) On the continent, Gio Reyna could leave German giants Borussia Dortmund by the end of the January transfer window, as Marseille and Sevilla are the reported frontrunners to land the American midfielder. (Daily Mail) Rangers are expecting for a battle for the signing of Ridvan Yılmaz with Galatasaray now showing an interest in the left-back, while the Gers face competition from Bournemouth and Norwich for Motherwell youngster Max Willoughby. (Daily Record) Brondby chief Carsten V. Jensen has declared that Mathias Kvistgaarden will not be sold this month amid interest from Celtic (Daily Record) - but the Bhoys are closing in on a move for Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn (Scottish Sun).