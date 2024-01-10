Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jadon Sancho, Jordan Henderson, Erling Haaland, Nemanja Matic

Manchester United will have to pay up to £100,000 a week towards Jadon Sancho's wages in order to push through his return to Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Mail)
Sancho's former England team-mate Jordan Henderson could be offered a Saudi Arabia escape route by fallen Dutch giants Ajax, and a move to the Netherlands would also solve a potential tax bill for the England midfielder. (Daily Telegraph)
Manchester City remain confident star striker Erling Haaland is happy and settled for the foreseeable future at Etihad Stadium. (Sun)
Former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic wants a return to the Premier League amid reports that he is unhappy at French side Rennes. (Daily Mail)
Arsenal are one of a number of clubs interested in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato - although they will be unable to make a move this month. (Sun)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be in attendance at Old Trafford for the first time since his Manchester United share purchase when they face Tottenham on Sunday. (Daily Mail)
PSV Eindhoven have reportedly firmed up their interest in signing Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri on loan until the end of the season. (Daily Mail)
Aston Villa outcast Philippe Coutinho is set to return from his loan spell at Qatar's Al-Duhail and head to MLS, where Inter Miami is one potential destination. (Sun)
Canada wing-back Alphonso Davies is "increasingly likely" to leave Bayern Munich for Real Madrid in the summer. (Daily Mail)
Brighton have struck a deal to sign highly-rated teenager Valentín Barco from Boca Juniors after agreeing to pay his £7.8m release clause. (Guardian)
Rangers have been told they will have to go beyond £5m to land Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig, who is now also receiving interest from French side Marseille. (Daily Record)
The Gers could be set to pull off a major transfer coup by signing Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi, who is currently plying his trade for Turkish side Fenerbahce. (Scottish Sun)
Ross County and Dundee are among a string of clubs who want to sign Burnley's young striker Michael Mellon, who scored 15 goals on loan for Morecambe under now Staggies boss Derek Adams. (Daily Record)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.