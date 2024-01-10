Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jadon Sancho, Jordan Henderson, Erling Haaland, Nemanja Matic

Sancho's former England team-mate Jordan Henderson could be offered a Saudi Arabia escape route by fallen Dutch giants Ajax, and a move to the Netherlands would also solve a potential tax bill for the England midfielder. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City remain confident star striker Erling Haaland is happy and settled for the foreseeable future at Etihad Stadium. (Sun)

Former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic wants a return to the Premier League amid reports that he is unhappy at French side Rennes. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs interested in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato - although they will be unable to make a move this month. (Sun)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be in attendance at Old Trafford for the first time since his Manchester United share purchase when they face Tottenham on Sunday. (Daily Mail)

PSV Eindhoven have reportedly firmed up their interest in signing Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri on loan until the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa outcast Philippe Coutinho is set to return from his loan spell at Qatar's Al-Duhail and head to MLS, where Inter Miami is one potential destination. (Sun)