Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jordan Henderson, Jarrad Branthwaite, Tosin Adarabioyo

Celtic have emerged as a route out of the Saudi Pro League for Jordan Henderson just months after his controversial move there from Liverpool (Daily Record).

Real Madrid are interested in Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite (Daily Mail). Bayern Munich are considering a summer move for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo when he is out of contract (Daily Mail). Nottingham Forest and Everton will find out on Monday, January 15 whether they face new Premier League charges for breaching financial regulations (Telegraph). Arsenal have missed out on highly-rated Croat teenager Dino Klapija but remain in the race for Wolfsburg's teenage centre-back David Odogu along with Brentford, Chelsea, and Leicester (Daily Mail). Paper Talk: Monday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer