Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jordan Henderson, Jarrad Branthwaite, Tosin Adarabioyo

Celtic have emerged as a route out of the Saudi Pro League for Jordan Henderson just months after his controversial move there from Liverpool (Daily Record).
Real Madrid are interested in Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite (Daily Mail).
Bayern Munich are considering a summer move for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo when he is out of contract (Daily Mail).
Nottingham Forest and Everton will find out on Monday, January 15 whether they face new Premier League charges for breaching financial regulations (Telegraph).
Arsenal have missed out on highly-rated Croat teenager Dino Klapija but remain in the race for Wolfsburg's teenage centre-back David Odogu along with Brentford, Chelsea, and Leicester (Daily Mail).
Jose Mourinho is considering his future as Roma manager, with his deal expiring in the summer (Daily Mail).
Following the news of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford's arrival at Manchester United they have reportedly drawn up a four-man shortlist for a new director of football role (The Sun).
Meanwhile, United are expected to hold talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka over a new contract this month (Daily Mail).
West Ham could be forced into the market this month with Michail Antonio out for six weeks with a knee injury (Guardian).
Marco Reus has denied leading a players' revolt against struggling Dortmund manager Edin Terzic (Daily Mirror).
Manchester United are close to signing Queen's Park goalkeeper Callan McKenna (Daily Record).
Serie A club Lecce want to sign Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke on loan (Daily Record).
Serie A side Bologna are in talks with Celtic youngster Rocco Vata (Scottish Sun).
Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has agreed to take a 50 per cent pay cut to stay and try and help Santos return to Brazil's top flight (Scottish Sun).
