Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kylian Mbappe, Loic Bade, Kalvin Phillips, Eddie Nketiah

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is reportedly exploring a move to the Premier League after Real Madrid's attempts to push him into signing a pre-contract left the Frenchman unimpressed. (The Times)

Reports from Spanish media have suggested that Tottenham are looking at Sevilla's Loic Bade to add to their defensive ranks this window. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are reportedly looking for a £30m fee from any suitors interested in a move for striker Eddie Nketiah this window, who has failed to nail down a place in Mikel Arteta's starting XI. (Daily Star)

Newcastle's hopes of signing Kalvin Phillips on loan have reportedly improved with Juventus said to be unwilling to meet Manchester City's fee and wage demands. (Daily Mail)