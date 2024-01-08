Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kylian Mbappe, Loic Bade, Kalvin Phillips, Eddie Nketiah

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is reportedly exploring a move to the Premier League after Real Madrid's attempts to push him into signing a pre-contract left the Frenchman unimpressed. (The Times)
Reports from Spanish media have suggested that Tottenham are looking at Sevilla's Loic Bade to add to their defensive ranks this window. (Daily Mail)
Arsenal are reportedly looking for a £30m fee from any suitors interested in a move for striker Eddie Nketiah this window, who has failed to nail down a place in Mikel Arteta's starting XI. (Daily Star)
Newcastle's hopes of signing Kalvin Phillips on loan have reportedly improved with Juventus said to be unwilling to meet Manchester City's fee and wage demands. (Daily Mail)
Borussia Dortmund are reportedly still continuing negotiations with Manchester United over a loan deal for Jadon Sancho, meanwhile Chelsea have received a proposal for youngster Ian Maatsen. (Daily Mail)
Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen from Chelsea, although the Danish international is keen to stay in Catalunya. (Daily Mirror)
West Ham will reportedly look to make a move for Wolves defender Max Kilman if a move to Saudi Arabia materialises for Moroccan international centre back Nayef Aguerd. (The Guardian)
Free agent Jesse Lingard, who last played for Nottingham Forest, has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona according to Spanish media. (The Sun)
