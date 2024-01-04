January transfer window: 10 EFL stars who could make big moves

Kyle Walker-Peters

Retaining Kyle Walker-Peters could make a massive difference to Southampton’s promotion chances, both in terms of putting the heat on Ipswich for second spot or via the play-offs, which look the worst case scenario for Russell Martin’s side, with a significant gap to seventh. The right-back can play on the left, too, and has the positional awareness to operate as an inverted full-back, which looks the latest tactical trend in vogue. Technically accomplished, highly energetic, and not shy to a challenge either, KWP is a top-10 Premier League calibre player, so it’s no wonder West Ham want him to aid what will be a congested second half of the season, if their Europa League campaign goes as hoped. Saints may have to cash in, too, because his contract expires in 2025, meaning his value will fall next summer, and the January window presents an opportunity to sell at a worthy price.

Jonny Rowe Jonny Rowe and Norwich City’s respective trajectories don’t look aligned. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a major breakthrough season, building on largely cameo appearances in previous years, earning himself an England Under-21s spot having never had international recognition previously. The inverted winger, who loves to cut inside from the right flank and create or curl shots with his left foot, has added a whole new level of productivity to a skillset previously centred around energy and exuberance. Many of the Yellow Army don’t want the club to sell its prized star in a time of uncertainty, but the Canaries need a substantial rebuild, from Mark Attanasio taking on a bigger ownership stake, to sporting director Ben Knapper overseeing cultural change, and possibly a new head coach bringing fresh ideas – all of that will take time.

Ideally, Rowe would be part of that process, but he’ll want to progress his career at a speedier rate, which may lend itself to a big move. And the Canaries can use a large, eight-figure transfer fee towards the rebuild they need.

Brad Hills Staying with Norwich, they have an ageing set of centre-backs in Shane Duffy, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson and Danny Batth, none quite being at the level required for the attacking brand of football new sporting director Knapper desires. The Canaries will be into their third and final year of parachute payments next season, so funds will be limited, and therefore accelerating the development of their top talents could be a priority. Brad Hills is having a wonderful first-time loan at Sky Bet League Two side Accrington Stanley, playing with a maturity that belies his years, so there’s something to be said for the 19-year-old stepping up to League One, with a view to him becoming part of the Canaries' squad next season.

Ronnie Edwards A more established young centre-back is Ronnie Edwards, arguably the best player in Sky Bet League One in the first half of the season. Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has played hard ball with Edwards, bargaining at times for an eight-figure fee – or at least a high-end seven-figure one with significant add-ons and sell-on clauses. Some might scoff at that stance yet when one considers Chelsea have paid £1bn worth of transfer fees under Todd Boehly, largely on potential, it’s not unreasonable to ask for 1/100th of that for the England Under-20s captain.

Edwards’ value will almost certainly skyrocket if he gets first-team football as part of his next move, as ball-playing defenders with leadership qualities who are strong on either foot are highly coveted. Crystal Palace are reportedly among a dozen top-flight clubs interested in the talent, with the Eagles circling most prominently.

Kwame Poku Poku’s performances for Posh are a testament to the club’s big-picture thinking. The creative forward had a far better season for Colchester in 2019-20 than 2020-21, but it was after the latter that Peterborough swooped with the logic that his value had dropped to a more sensible level, though with the gamble that he wouldn’t have the same momentum behind him. Poku showed flashes of promise in the Championship, though, then had a great 2022-23 in League One and has got even better this season.

While quick enough to threaten on the outside when shown that way, the 22-year-old’s main strength is his threat cutting inside on to his left foot, and creating for his teammates, with beautifully-weighted through balls, or curling a delightful effort at goal. Poku will undoubtedly attract Championship interest this January, and Millwall are said to be curious, but Posh owner MacAnthony is a tough negotiator.

Viktor Johansson The Swedish goalkeeper received his first international call-up in March this year. But he’ll find it difficult to stay in Janne Andersson’s plans for Blågult’s bid to qualify for the Americas 2026 if he’s at a struggling Championship side likely to be in League One next season.

As such, the 25-year-old will be hoping for a big move as he approaches his peak years, while it could be worthwhile from Rotherham’s perspective to cash in now for approximately £7m, and reinvest some of that money across what’s currently a wafer-thin squad. Sheffield United are among the reported suitors for Johansson, and if he had a good half-season in the Premier League, his value could increase sufficiently for the Blades to take a healthy profit down to the Championship.

Marc Leonard Marc Leonard has been an enormous part of Northampton’s success over the last 18 months. The Brighton loanee starred in the Cobblers' promotion from League Two in 2022-23, then rejoined by his own volition for 2023-24, and Teyn are exceeding expectation, as a club used to relegation dogfights at this level are sitting proudly in ninth.

A play-off push is unlikely, as the second half of the season is about ticking off the remaining 14 points they need to secure their third-tier status. There’s a chance Leonard gets recalled and possibly loaned out to the Championship, where Coventry may be keen to add quality to their midfield. Leonard is a joy to watch: the playmaker can operate as a six or an eight, and is capable of volleying a first-time diagonal to the flank in a tight space.

Eiran Cashin Derby’s once-thriving academy was ravaged during the embargo that was placed on them at the end of Mel Morris’ ownership regime, which means they don’t have too much oven-ready talent in their ranks right now.

As such, Eíran Cashin is one of their two remaining major assets, along with Max Bird, and the big dilemma for the Rams is whether to cash in on the defender in January. The club don’t exactly intend to sell, but a substantial bid from suitors Middlesbrough would test their resolve.

Michael Mellon Michael Mellon has enjoyed a dream first half of the season at Morecambe, and is among League Two’s top goalscorers with 13 goals in 22 games. The Burnley loanee brings an impeccable work ethic, sharp link-up play and a poacher’s instinct that allows him to score all types of goals.

It seems inevitable that Mellon will be recalled in favour of a bigger loan move, especially with the Shrimps in a compromised position on and off the field, and League One looks a likely destination. More specifically, it could be Fleetwood: Mellon’s supposedly a fan of the Fylde coast club, from his time watching father Micky manage them to the National League title, and his former loan manager at Burnley, Charlie Adam, is now the Trawlermen’s new head coach.

Ali Al-Hamadi While we’re on strikers, Wimbledon paid through their noses for a £32million move to New Plough Lane in 2020, and they’re still managing the financial realities of finding their spiritual home. As such, the Dons are likely to be open to offers for Ali Al-Hamadi this January, even if selling their 13-goal top scorer might destabilize their play-off push.

The Iraqi centre-forward is the youngest permanently owned player with double-figures for goals in League Two, and is thus automatically the most valuable, and he’s quick and strong too. Al-Hamadi is a big asset who will be attracting attention from across the Championship this January.