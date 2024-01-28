Next Barcelona manager odds: Jose Mourinho early favourite

Mourinho was sacked by Roma earlier this month, and the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has already been linked with Napoli, Newcastle and roles in Saudi Arabia.

Were the 60-year-old to be appointed Barca manager it would mark quite a turnaround for the Portuguese.

Despite spending several seasons at Camp Nou, from 1996 to 2000, working under both Sir Bobby Robson and Louis van Gaal, he claimed in 2010 that he "could never coach Barcelona" after ending the Catalan club's Champions League hopes while in charge of Inter Milan.

This came after he was overlooked for the role in favour of Pep Guardiola, and shortly before Mourinho became Real Madrid boss.

During his three seasons in the Spanish capital he was involved in several abrasive incidents with Barcelona, including a post-match brawl in 2011 where he was seen poking Barca assistant coach Tito Vilanova in the eye.