Transfer rumours and football gossip: Marc Guehi, Aaron Ramsdale, Jeremie Frimpong

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is weighing up a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen's £34m-rated former Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong. (Daily Express)

Elsewhere, Arsenal will allow goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who has been embroiled in a battle with David Raya over the Gunners' number one jersey, to leave the club at the end of the season. (Sun)

Impending new stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to green-light four new arrivals at Old Trafford in January, with a defensive midfielder to replace Sofyan Amrabat among their priorities. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have reportedly been told by Crystal Palace they have 'no chance' of signing England defender Marc Guehi in January - and will have to wait until at least after the 2024 European Championships. (Daily Express)

Armando Broja is determined to stay at Chelsea despite the threat of another striker arriving at Stamford Bridge in January. (Daily Express)

However, the Blues are set to suffer a transfer blow with Paris Saint-Germain now favourites to beat Chelsea in the race to sign Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea are set to recall Andrey Santos from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest in January and send him out to their sister club Strasbourg to get the midfielder more playing time. (Athletic)

Speaking of Forest, boss Steve Cooper retains the full support of owner Evangelos Marinakis ahead of a crucial run of games - despite being backed from 33/1 in to 5/1 in the Premier League Sack Race. (Daily Telegraph)

Nottingham Forest and Fulham have shown interest in Scotland star Lewis Ferguson, whose performances with Bologna have already attracted scouts from Serie A's top clubs. (Daily Mirror)

World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni is expected to step down as Argentina boss after next summer's Copa America. (Daily Mirror)

Sticking with foreign bosses, clubs in the Premier League are on alert after reports in Italy claimed Juventus boss Max Allegri could leave the club at the end of the season and favours a move to England for his next challenge. (Daily Express)

The Premier League has written to the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, rejecting his claim that there was an "abuse of process" in the hearings that led to Everton being docked 10 points for breaching spending rules. (Guardian)

Officials from Barcelona and Real Madrid are still holding out hope that a December 21 ruling from the European Court might give them some leeway to restart their European Super League dreams. (Sun)

An agent has claimed that AC Milan are one of a number of clubs who are vying to sign David Turnbull this summer, with his Celtic future unclear. (Daily Record)