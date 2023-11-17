Premier League relegation odds: Everton deducted 10 points, 2/1 to go down

Everton have been deducted 10 points for a breach of Premier League financial rules and are now 2/1 to be relegated this season.

The League referred Everton to the commission in March for an alleged breach of its profitability and sustainability rules in the period ending in the 2021-22 season. The rules allow clubs to lose a maximum £105million over a three-year period or face sanctions. The Toffees' points deduction has been applied immediately, though Everton aren't happy with the verdict, saying: "The club believes that the Commission has imposed a wholly disproportionate and unjust sporting sanction.

"The club has already communicated its intention to appeal the decision to the Premier League. The appeal process will now commence and the club’s case will be heard by an Appeal Board appointed pursuant to the Premier League’s rules in due course. "Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted."

Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet) Sheffield United - 1/6

Luton - 2/9

Burnley - 4/6

Everton - 2/1

Bournemouth - 5/2

Fulham 7/1

N Forest - 15/2

16/1 bar Odds correct at 1400 (17/11/23)

For now at least, Everton have just four points in the current league season, with Sean Dyche's side 19th in the table and two points from safety. The sanction has understandably seen their price for relegation cut, from 6/1 into 2/1, with the three newly-promoted sides all shorter in the betting following difficult starts to the season.