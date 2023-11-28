Premier League sack race odds: Steve Cooper sees price shorten

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has been cut into the 5/1 third-favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

It's a significant move from the weekend's action, with Cooper at 9/1 following Nottingham Forest's defeat to Brighton. Forest sit 15th in the Premier League table, although they are eight points clear of the relegation zone. The majority of their points have been coming at the City Ground. The loss to the Seagulls was the first time they've failed to secure any returns in front of their own supporters this season.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Paul Heckingbottom - 11/8

Vincent Kompany - 7/2

Steve Cooper - 5/1

Erik ten Hag - 6/1

Roy Hodgson - 10/1

Andoni Iraola - 12/1

Eddie Howe - 14/1 Odds correct at 1800 GMT (28/11/23)

Cooper was 16/1 to be the next to go before their most recent outing, with 33s available to back a month ago. Recent reports have linked Crystal Palace with a move for the former England under-17s and Swansea boss if he were to become available.

Despite movement on Cooper, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom remains the clear favourite in the market. It comes after his Blades side were well beaten 3-1 by Bournemouth on Saturday. The visitors posted 11 shots on target for their three goals, Heckingbottom's men testing Neto just twice late on when the result was all but certain. Boos rang around Bramall Lane at both half-time and the end of the game, with the Blades' support witnessing their 10th defeat across the opening 13 games.