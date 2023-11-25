Premier League sack race odds: Paul Heckingbottom clear favourite as Sheffield United well beaten

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is the clear favourite in the market to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

It comes after his Blades side were well beaten 3-1 by Bournemouth on Saturday. The visitors posted 11 shots on target for their three goals, Heckingbottom's men testing Neto just twice late on when the result was all but certain. Boos rang around Bramall Lane at both half-time and the end of the game, with the Blades' support witnessing their 10th defeat across the opening 13 games.

They are 18th in the Premier League table, although Everton's recent ten-point deduction has moved them up one position.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Paul Heckingbottom - 11/10

Vincent Kompany - 10/3

Erik ten Hag - 7/2

Eddie Howe - 10/1

Andoni Iraola - 12/1

Steve Cooper - 12/1 Odds correct at 1950 GMT (25/11/23)

Heckingbottom guided Sheffield United to promotion from the Sky Bet Championship last season but funds in the summer window limited his ability to recruit and improve his squad. Victory for Bournemouth pushed them seven points clear of the drop zone, and their third win from the last four eased pressure on Andoni Iraola. Burnley on the other hand threw away a 1-0 lead late on to lose 2-1 to West Ham - resulting in Vincent Kompany's odds shortening further.

The Clarets sit bottom of the table with 11 defeats from their first 13 games and just one win since returning to the top flight. They, like the Blades, have failed to adjust to the step up a division. Eddie Howe - who was 6/1 to be the next to go heading into the weekend - has seen his price drift following Newcastle's 4-1 hammering of Chelsea and the market revolves around three names, with Erik ten Hag a 7/2 chance ahead of Manchester United's Sunday trip to Everton.