Liverpool vs LASK Linz betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Liverpool drew at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon, a result that stoked the title race fire. How realistic a competitive Premier League title race is remains to be seen though.

For now Jurgen Klopp must turn his attention from domestic duty to their continental cup competition as Anfield plays host to LASK Linz in the Europa League on Thursday. Whilst there are permutations with a point, a home win will guarantee Liverpool a spot in the knockout stages. This piece of mind could be crucial as well amidst the most hectic period of the season. This is one of nine games before the turn of the year for the Reds.

What are the best bets? Liverpool in Europa League action means it is time for another game of striker roulette. Klopp has a number of attackers that can play a number of positions and this fluid frontline is a great asset to have in his arsenal. Ultimately though, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and CODY GAKPO are gunning for that number nine slot.

Cody Gakpo celebrates his goal against Leicester in the League Cup

The former lead the line against City, and having racked up the airmiles during the international break, he will probably be afforded a rest on Thursday. As will Jota, who also got the nod from the off at the Etihad. That leaves Gakpo. The Dutch frontman may have started four of Liverpool’s first five league games but he has since fallen out of favour. Since the victory at Molineux in mid-September, Gakpo has only started two Premier League games, one of which he was hooked at half time. The majority of his starts have come in the League Cup and the latter matches in the Europa League. Despite the stunted game time, Gakpo has still notched up a goals per 90 average of 0.48 so in a game the Reds are 1/11 on to win, backing one of their frontman TO SCORE ANYTIME makes sense. CLICK HERE to back Cody Gakpo to score anytime with Sky Bet When these sides last met, LASK shocked the Merseyside outfit with a goal inside 15 minutes and with the visitors still harbouring slim hopes of qualification the Reds will have to be at the races from the off this time round. LIVERPOOL went on to score three times in the reverse, a feat they have matched in 78% of their games at Anfield this term, but with only two clean sheets this campaign, backing the hosts TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to win and both teams to score with Sky Bet

Cody Gakpo to score 2+ goals CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet In this competition, two of the Reds three wins have seen both teams find the net and this was also the case in the five goal thriller at Toulouse. In all competitions, only five of Liverpool’s 13 victories have come to nil as they have shipped goals in 74% of their matches.

Team News

Alisson after Erling Haaland opened the scoring on Saturday

Gakpo should come in for Nunez to spearhead the hosts attack. Luis Diaz started on the left in the last Europa League game and should get the nod on Thursday. Elsewhere, Harvey Elliot should come into midfield at the expense of Dominik Szoboszai and Caoimhín Kelleher will start in between the sticks having started the majority of the games in this competition. Allison came under some scrutiny at the Etihad after he was at fault for the opening goal so a rest may be welcome for Liverpool’s number one.

Predicted line-ups Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch; Doak, Gakpo, Diaz. LASK: Lawal; Andrade, Talovyerov, Ziereis; Stojkovic, Horvath, Ljubic, Bello; Ljubicic, Zulj, Usor.

Match facts Liverpool have won seven of their last eight games in Europe against Austrian teams – the other game was a home defeat against Grazer AK during UEFA Champions League qualifying in 2004-05.

LASK remain winless from five games against English clubs (D1 L4), only avoiding defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League back in December 2020. They have conceded at least two goals in all five encounters.

Liverpool have won each of their last seven home matches in the UEFA Europa League, last going on a longer unbeaten run at Anfield in the Europa League or UEFA Cup between 1972 and 1976 (10).

After winning seven consecutive away games in Europe between November 2020 and November 2021, LASK are since winless in four games on the road in European competitions (D1 L3).

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has scored nine goals in the UEFA Europa League despite only starting five games in the competition; Jota has the largest difference between goals and starts (+4) of any player in the competition’s history.