Liverpool vs LASK Linz betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Liverpool to win and both teams to score at 2/1 (Boylesports)
1pt Cody Gakpo anytime goalscorer at 9/5 (Unibet)
Liverpool drew at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon, a result that stoked the title race fire. How realistic a competitive Premier League title race is remains to be seen though.
For now Jurgen Klopp must turn his attention from domestic duty to their continental cup competition as Anfield plays host to LASK Linz in the Europa League on Thursday.
Whilst there are permutations with a point, a home win will guarantee Liverpool a spot in the knockout stages. This piece of mind could be crucial as well amidst the most hectic period of the season. This is one of nine games before the turn of the year for the Reds.
Liverpool in Europa League action means it is time for another game of striker roulette.
Klopp has a number of attackers that can play a number of positions and this fluid frontline is a great asset to have in his arsenal.
Ultimately though, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and CODY GAKPO are gunning for that number nine slot.
The former lead the line against City, and having racked up the airmiles during the international break, he will probably be afforded a rest on Thursday. As will Jota, who also got the nod from the off at the Etihad.
That leaves Gakpo. The Dutch frontman may have started four of Liverpool’s first five league games but he has since fallen out of favour.
Since the victory at Molineux in mid-September, Gakpo has only started two Premier League games, one of which he was hooked at half time. The majority of his starts have come in the League Cup and the latter matches in the Europa League.
Despite the stunted game time, Gakpo has still notched up a goals per 90 average of 0.48 so in a game the Reds are 1/11 on to win, backing one of their frontman TO SCORE ANYTIME makes sense.
When these sides last met, LASK shocked the Merseyside outfit with a goal inside 15 minutes and with the visitors still harbouring slim hopes of qualification the Reds will have to be at the races from the off this time round.
LIVERPOOL went on to score three times in the reverse, a feat they have matched in 78% of their games at Anfield this term, but with only two clean sheets this campaign, backing the hosts TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals.
CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet
In this competition, two of the Reds three wins have seen both teams find the net and this was also the case in the five goal thriller at Toulouse.
In all competitions, only five of Liverpool’s 13 victories have come to nil as they have shipped goals in 74% of their matches.
Gakpo should come in for Nunez to spearhead the hosts attack. Luis Diaz started on the left in the last Europa League game and should get the nod on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Harvey Elliot should come into midfield at the expense of Dominik Szoboszai and Caoimhín Kelleher will start in between the sticks having started the majority of the games in this competition. Allison came under some scrutiny at the Etihad after he was at fault for the opening goal so a rest may be welcome for Liverpool’s number one.
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch; Doak, Gakpo, Diaz.
LASK: Lawal; Andrade, Talovyerov, Ziereis; Stojkovic, Horvath, Ljubic, Bello; Ljubicic, Zulj, Usor.
Odds correct at 1530 GMT (28/11/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.