Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jean-Clair Todibo, Armando Broja, Hugo Ekitike, Sean Dyche

Tottenham have reportedly joined the race for highly-rated Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, who is having an exceptional season so far in Ligue 1. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to strengthen as many as four positions during the January window, with concerns over Sofyan Amrabat's slow start to life at Old Trafford. (The Guardian)

The recent 10-point deduction has reportedly impacted formal talks between Everton and Sean Dyche regarding a contract extension. (Daily Mail)

Reading are reportedly in advanced negotiations with Genevra Associates, a Luxembourg-based investment group, over a takeover of the Sky Bet League One club. (Daily Telegraph)