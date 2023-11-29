Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jean-Clair Todibo, Armando Broja, Hugo Ekitike, Sean Dyche

Tottenham have reportedly joined the race for highly-rated Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, who is having an exceptional season so far in Ligue 1. (Evening Standard)
Manchester United are reportedly aiming to strengthen as many as four positions during the January window, with concerns over Sofyan Amrabat's slow start to life at Old Trafford. (The Guardian)
The recent 10-point deduction has reportedly impacted formal talks between Everton and Sean Dyche regarding a contract extension. (Daily Mail)
Reading are reportedly in advanced negotiations with Genevra Associates, a Luxembourg-based investment group, over a takeover of the Sky Bet League One club. (Daily Telegraph)
Ligue 1 champions PSG are reportedly ready to offload Hugo Ekitike in the January window, with Premier League suitors ready to pounce. (The Sun)
Meanwhile the Parisian giants have jumped ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign highly-rated Corinthians youngster Gabriel Moscardo. (Daily Express)
The Stamford Bridge side are reportedly prepared to snub any interest from Fulham in academy graduate Armando Broja. (Evening Standard)
The FA Cup and Women's Super League are reportedly likely to be used for the IFAB-approved experiments of sin-bins for tactical fouls and dissent. (Daily Mail)
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly received an offer from a Premier League club to become their next manager, according to Spanish sources the club in question is neither of his previous clubs (Chelsea, Everton) nor Manchester City. (Daily Express)
