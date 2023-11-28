Transfer rumours and football gossip: Aaron Ramsdale, Ivan Toney, Francesco Camarda

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including news of Aaron Ramsdale's Arsenal future.

As speculation grows about the goalkeeper’s future, Arsenal have rejected an approach from a Premier League club (The Sun) Brentford are keen on keeping Ivan Toney through January according to reports. (Daily Express) Crystal Palace are facing up to playing the remainder of the season without key midfielder Cheick Doucoure because of a serious Achilles injury, while forward Eberichi Eze might be out until 2024 with an ankle issue. (Daily Mail) Palace are plotting a successor to under-fire Roy Hodgson, with Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper being monitored. (The Times)

Arsenal are ready to offload Thomas Partey in January. (Daily Mirror) Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have stepped up their interest in Jota, who played for the Spurs boss at Celtic. (The Times) Chelsea are planning to streamline their transfer business. (Daily Telegraph) Lawmakers in football will be asked if VAR's powers should be extended to cover free-kicks, corners and second yellow cards. (The Times)

Fulham are targeting Chelsea striker Armando Broja in January. (Daily Mail) After having an offer for Lloyd Kelly rejected in the summer, Tottenham remain interested in Bournemouth defender. (The Times) Paper Talk: Monday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer The FA believe 'super professional' Kobbie Mainoo will prioritise playing for England over Ghana. (Daily Mail) Jose Mourinho is prepared to turn down an offer from Saudi Arabia to manage Brazil's national team. (Daily Mirror) With talks starting with a candidate soon, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is increasingly frustrated with the club's failure to appoint a set-piece specialist. (Daily Telegraph) It has been claimed that Chelsea have contacted the family of record-breaking 15-year-old Francesco Camarda about a possible move to Stamford Bridge. (Daily Express) The Blues are still demanding £25m for Trevoh Chalobah. (Daily Express)