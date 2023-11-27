Transfer rumours and football gossip: Victor Osimhen, Jadon Sancho, Unai Emery

Chelsea are reportedly set to make Victor Osimhen their main transfer target for the January window, sources within Italian media expect him to be open to a move. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has claimed that the Gunners could have held off Manchester City to win the Premier League last season with Unai Emery instead of Mikel Arteta. (Daily Mirror)

Lyon manager Fabio Grosso has finally broken his silence on the injuries he suffered when the Lyon team bus on the way to Marseille. (Daily Mail)