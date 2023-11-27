Transfer rumours and football gossip: Victor Osimhen, Jadon Sancho, Unai Emery

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including Chelsea making Victor Osimhen their target for January.
Chelsea are reportedly set to make Victor Osimhen their main transfer target for the January window, sources within Italian media expect him to be open to a move. (Daily Telegraph)
Arsenal legend Tony Adams has claimed that the Gunners could have held off Manchester City to win the Premier League last season with Unai Emery instead of Mikel Arteta. (Daily Mirror)
Lyon manager Fabio Grosso has finally broken his silence on the injuries he suffered when the Lyon team bus on the way to Marseille. (Daily Mail)
Sheffield United legend Paddy Kenny has quit his first managerial job after 33 days, leaving non-league side Goole Town AFC. (The Sun)
Tottenham reportedly might have to wait for Juventus to make a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho before negotiating a deal with the Turin giants for Samuel Iling-Junior. (Daily Mirror)
City boss Pep Guardiola is glad to have John Stones back in the squad but has no intentions of rushing him back to action. (The Sun)
Celtic defender Liam Scales is reportedly a transfer target for a top European side ahead of the January window. (Scottish Sun)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.