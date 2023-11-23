Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jean-Clair Todibo, Raphael Varane, Ryan Kent, Graham Potter

In order to get Raphael Varane off their wage bill, Manchester United will sell the centre-back next summer to the highest bidder. (Daily Mirror)

United boss Erik ten Hag suggested Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo as one of the possible replacements for Varane if he leaves the club. (Daily Star)

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is increasingly confident he will be fit to face Liverpool on Saturday. (Daily Mirror)

It is reported that Chelsea are tracking Napoli's star duo of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who could each cost over £100m.

Everton could face the prospect of selling star players such as Jordan Pickford in January. (The Sun)

Howard Webb has told Premier League referees that they must enforce directives penalising dissent and punish players waving imaginary cards. (Daily Telegraph)