Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jean-Clair Todibo, Raphael Varane, Ryan Kent, Graham Potter

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including news of Manchester United’s plans ahead of the January transfer window.
In order to get Raphael Varane off their wage bill, Manchester United will sell the centre-back next summer to the highest bidder. (Daily Mirror)
United boss Erik ten Hag suggested Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo as one of the possible replacements for Varane if he leaves the club. (Daily Star)
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is increasingly confident he will be fit to face Liverpool on Saturday. (Daily Mirror)
It is reported that Chelsea are tracking Napoli's star duo of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who could each cost over £100m.
Everton could face the prospect of selling star players such as Jordan Pickford in January. (The Sun)
Howard Webb has told Premier League referees that they must enforce directives penalising dissent and punish players waving imaginary cards. (Daily Telegraph)
If both Manchester United and Nice, who are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, finish in the Champions League qualification places and the French side finish higher, United could be barred from European competition next season. (The Sun)
Erik ten Hag wanting to continue his squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer windows, with as many as 13 players set to leave the club. (Daily Mirror)
Everton are unhappy that the £300m compensation claim by Burnley, Leeds and Leicester will be heard by the same disciplinary panel that docked them 10 Premier League points. (Daily Mail)
According to reports, Graham Potter has rejected the chance to become Sweden's head coach. (Daily Mail)
Amid Casemiro's intentions to retire in Saudi Arabia, Manchester United hope to convince the midfielder to stay, according to reports. (Daily Express)
To get tough on criticism of referees, Premier League clubs are risking bigger fines, while managers have been warned of possible touchline bans. (Daily Mail)
Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is open to moving to the Saudi Pro League. (The Sun)
Reports claiming Raphinha may be heading to the Saudi Pro League are an obstacle to Tottenham's hopes of signing the Brazilian. (Daily Express)
An extension until Friday morning has been granted to Mikel Arteta to respond to his FA charge for comments made after Arsenal's loss in Newcastle. (Daily Mail)
Sheffield United are heading the race to sign Ryan Kent from Fenerbahce in January, according to reports in Turkey. (Daily Record)
After admitting to illegally accessing confidential information on PSG, Football Leaks hacker Rui Pinto has been given a six-month suspended sentence. (Daily Mail)
Reports suggest Celtic have scouted Irish teenager Sam Curtis amid significant Premier League interest in the St Patrick's Athletic youngster. (Daily Record)
