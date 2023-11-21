Transfer rumours and football gossip: Andre, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including news of the many goings-on at Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window.
It is reported that Fluminense’s Andre set to join Fulham 'in the coming days'. (Daily Express)
Bayern Munich have been informed it is 'possible' that Raphael Varane would be allowed to move on by Manchester United in January. (Daily Mirror)
Everton's hopes of Tottenham waiving a £10m fee for Dele Alli have diminished after they blamed them for over-spending that has resulted in Everton’s 10-point deduction. (Daily Mail)
Antoine Griezmann reportedly will not be leaving Atletico Madrid for Manchester United in January, despite rumours linking him with a move to Old Trafford. (Daily Express)
David Dein, Arsenal’s former vice-chairman, has warned Everton's recent points deduction for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules could be a "disaster" for Chelsea and Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)
With a decision on Jorginho's Arsenal future to come after February, the player’s agent admits contract talks are "at a standstill". (Daily Mirror)
Evan Ferguson's newest long-term contract with Brighton does not include a release clause. (The Athletic)
According to reports, football director John Murtough will be replaced once Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment in Manchester United is confirmed. (Daily Mail)
John Obi Mikel has claimed that his former teammate Eden Hazard was offered a £50m contract to play in Saudi Arabia before deciding to retire. (Daily Mirror)
According to reports, if Everton’s next set of accounts fall foul of profit and sustainability rules, they could be punished again by the Premier League. (Daily Express)
Leeds’ owners, 49ers Enterprises, have sold a minority stake in the club to Chris and Ted Ackerley, investors in the Seattle Kraken. (Daily Mail)
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium set to host the 2024 Copa America opener on June 20, while Miami's Hard Rock Stadium will host the tournament final on July 14. (The Athletic)
