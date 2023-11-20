The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including news of Tottenham's targets for the January transfer window.
According to reports, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in January. (The Sun)
Manchester United will prioritise a new central defender in the next transfer window. (Daily Mirror)
Reports in Spain suggest Tottenham are interested in Barcelona winger Raphinha. (Daily Mail)
The Premier League has confirmed that clubs can be punished for breaching profit and sustainability rules in consecutive seasons, putting Everton under fresh scrutiny. (The Times)
Manchester City's financial fair play D-day could be as early as next year, and "all hell will break loose" if they lose. (The Sun)
Manchester United are prepared to triple Antoine Griezmann's wages to get him to join the club, reports suggest. (The Sun)
According to reports, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is set to leave the club in the summer. (The Sun)
David Beckham wants former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea to be the next major signing at Inter Miami. (Daily Mirror)
Liverpool have joined the race to sign Boca Juniors defender Valentin Barco. (Daily Express)
The Premier League's 'Big Six' are at odds with rivals over the £130m pyramid rescue package. (Daily Telegraph)
Bruno Fernandes has rubbished rumours linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia, explaining how 'happy' he is at Manchester United. (Daily Mail)
Arsenal are reportedly no longer leading the race for Fluminense midfielder Andre and are set to be forced to alter their January transfer plans as a result. (Daily Express)
Steve Parish insists there have been no talks between Manchester United and Dougie Freedman. (Evening Standard)
Ivan Toney scored for Brentford in a behind-closed-doors friendly. (The Sun)
Newcastle and Tottenham have joined the lengthy list of clubs that want to sign Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller. (Daily Express)
According to reports, Bologna want to sign Tottenham forward Alejo Veliz on loan. (The Sun)
If he doesn't get first-team action, Celtic's Marco Tilio will consider a January loan move. (Daily Record)
Fenerbahce's president has reportedly green lit an exit for Ryan Kent. (Daily Record)
Derek Adams might be in line for a stunning third spell as Ross County manager. (Scottish Sun)
