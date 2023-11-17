Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kylian Mbappe, Ivan Toney, Ilkay Gundogan

Real Madrid will not be pursuing a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in Spain, which could leave the door open for Liverpool to make a move if finances allow (Daily Express). Erling Haaland has handed Manchester City a major injury scare ahead of their clash with Liverpool next week after picking up a knock while on international duty with Norway (Daily Express). Paolo Maldini is being lined up for a shock move to Manchester United as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's huge shake-up of the club, it's been claimed (The Sun). Ilkay Gundogan will not be leaving Barcelona despite talk of a move to Galatasaray, the midfielder's agent has confirmed (Daily Mirror).

David Beckham admits he still cannot believe Lionel Messi agreed to join Inter Miami ahead of what is expected to be a busy MLS off-season of transfer business for the club, including the likely signing of Luis Suarez (Daily Mirror). Antony and Donny van de Beek featured for Manchester United in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday - but they were unable to get the better of Championship Hull (Daily Mail) Ivan Toney will reportedly demand a release clause if he is to sign a new contract with Brentford (The Sun). Saudi Arabia have warned Premier League clubs they will come for their top players once more in January (The Sun). Paper Talk: Thursday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer The Saudi Arabian state-owned oil giant Aramco is set to complete a significant sponsorship deal with Fifa after the country was confirmed as the sole bidder for the 2034 World Cup (The Times). Anthony Gordon is not currently considering switching allegiance to represent Scotland at international level (The Athletic). Chelsea could reportedly be set to beat Barcelona to the signing of Brazilian starlet Gabriel Moscardo, who is thought to have been lined up by the Catalan giants as Sergio Busquets' eventual successor (Daily Express). England U21 captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis joined the England senior squad for Thursday's training session (The Athletic).